Who Is Austin Smotherman? Rising American Pro’s Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

SILVIS, IL – JULY 06: Golfer Austin Smotherman tees off on the 2 hole during the third round of the John Deere Golf PGA, Golf Herren Classic on July 06, 2024, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis IL. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24070630

Before Austin Smotherman marks his ball, he pulls out a silver quarter from his pocket. It is not just any coin, but one from his late grandfather’s collection, minted in the early 1960s. The ritual has its own internal logic: eagle side up when he is putting for birdie or better; heads up when he is grinding for par. He carries seven to ten of them in rotation, and his current go-to coin on the 2026 circuit is his 1962 quarter. The quarters are just one part of the story. Smotherman, 31, from Loomis, California, has fought his way through developmental tours, lost his card, and earned his return to the PGA Tour.

Austin Smotherman’s early life, family background, and path to professional golf

Smotherman was born in Loomis, California, in 1994. Golf came early, thanks to his father and his grandfather, Bill Acquistapace. Acquistapace, who once shot his age at 77 and had six holes-in-one, made sure Smotherman had his first real clubs by cutting down a Sam Snead 7-iron and a persimmon 5-wood and taping the grips himself.

By five, Smotherman was already in the First Tee program at Haggin Oaks. He dominated his age group, winning club championships every year from five to twelve. In 2011, his peers nominated him for the Core Value Award. High school at Del Oro brought more success: Sacramento Player of the Year in 2012 and a fourth-place finish at the CIF State Boys Golf Championships.

Smotherman first committed to UC Davis. That changed after he edged out Bryson DeChambeau by one shot at the 2011 California State Junior Amateur, with SMU coach Josh Gregory watching. He signed with SMU soon after. Today, Smotherman lives in Dallas with his wife Jessica and their daughters. A third child is due in March 2026.

Austin Smotherman’s golf career

Smotherman played college golf at SMU, sharing rooms with Bryson DeChambeau and Harry Higgs at every event. He earned All-American Athletic Conference honors and was named to the PING All-Central Region team. After turning professional in 2016, he started out on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica. His win at the 2018 Mexican Open, finishing at 18-under-par 262 and four shots clear, gave him partial Web.com Tour status for 2019.

Smotherman got his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the 2021 Simmons Bank Open, leading from start to finish. That win made him the last player to earn a PGA Tour card that year. He lost his card after his first season and had to work his way back on the developmental tour.

In 2025, his form returned. He won the BMW Charity Pro-Am and the Memorial Health Championship in June, with the second win coming after a bogey-free 63 and an eagle on the 12th. He went into the Korn Ferry Tour Championship ranked second in points and finished in the top four for the season, earning his PGA Tour card for 2026.

In 2026, Smotherman started the PGA Tour season with a T8 at The American Express in January, earning $250,700. This week at PGA National, he shot a nine-under 62 on Thursday. That made him just the seventh player to shoot 62 or better at this event, joining names like Tiger Woods, Brian Harman, and Jake Knapp. He made six birdies in a row from holes seven to twelve. Smotherman credited a change in his putting approach, focusing on the hole instead of mechanics, for the round.

Austin Smotherman’s career earnings, FedExCup standing, and sponsorship deals

Smotherman has earned $2,392,814 on the PGA Tour as of February 2026, spread over two separate stints. The margins have often been tight. A Sunday 65 and T5 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship once gave him $35,125, just enough to secure a PGA Tour card and avoid another year on the developmental circuit.

In 2026, Smotherman sits at 75 FedExCup points and ranks 67th, with the Cognizant Classic still underway. A win at PGA National would add 500 points and move him into the top ten.

As a Brand Ambassador for Greyson Clothiers, Smotherman is part of the brand’s “Pack Leaders” collective alongside Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Justin Timberlake, with Greyson Clothiers offering fans the specific collections he wears during competition. He has also served as a National Brand Ambassador for First Tee since July 2021, a role that connects directly to the Sacramento program where his competitive career began at age five.

Smotherman leads after the first round at PGA National, a course known for tough finishes. He has been here before, leading after round one at the 2023 Mexico Open but not converting. Now, with 82 starts on tour, the question of a first win is still unanswered. But this season, with a T8 at The American Express and a 62 at PGA National, Smotherman is finally playing from a position of stability, not just fighting to survive.