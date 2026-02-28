Who Is Austin Smotherman’s Caddie? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Trusted Bagman

SILVIS, IL – JULY 06: Golfer Austin Smotherman tees off on the 2 hole during the third round of the John Deere Golf PGA, Golf Herren Classic on July 06, 2024, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis IL. Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24070630

A golfer’s scorecard reveals a story of a journey, and Austin Smotherman’s numbers share his. It’s a story of an amateur turning professional in 2016, getting his PGA Tour card for the 2021-2022 season, dropping back to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, and reclaiming the PGA Tour card for the 2026 season. But these numbers only tell half of his story, as they miss the voice in his ear.

Throughout Smotherman’s road back to the PGA Tour, his caddie, Zak Williamson, is a steady presence. His conversations and expertise about reading the greens, game approach, and much more have helped Austin Smotherman rise to a position where he can now eye his maiden PGA Tour title. Let’s find out more about who Zak Williamson is and how he supports Smotherman.

Meet Austin Smotherman’s caddie, Zak Williamson

There’s not much public information available about Zak Williamson’s early life and childhood. However, an Instagram profile shows that he is based out of Cashville (Nashville area), South Carolina. However, once he entered the caddying world, he has built himself an excellent reputation over more than a decade.

Williamson has worked with many golfers in the past. One of his most renowned partnerships was with Jonas Blixt. The duo started working together when Zak Williamson was about to give up caddying. That’s when a former pro, Henrik Bjornstad of Norway, introduced him to Blixt.

“He’s the best kid in the world to work for,” said Zak Williamson about working with Jonas Blixt.

He helped Blixt win his maiden PGA Tour title at the Frys.com Open in 2012. He was also on the bag for Blixt when he finished runner-up at the 2014 Masters and T28 in 2015. Later, Williamson caddied for Bud Cauley and Sam Ryder.

But then, in 2022, Austin Smotherman parted ways with his former caddie, Austin Gaugert, and started working with Williamson. Since then, the two have never looked back.

During the 2025 Korn Ferry swing, Smotherman has occasionally used fill‑in caddies. For instance, a local college student stepped in at the BMW Charity Pro‑Am when his caddie was ill. However, Zak Williamson remains his regular caddie to date.

Zak Williamson’s role in supporting Austin Smotherman

Williamson plays a central role in helping Smotherman improve his game. The two regularly have conversations about the range, greens, slopes, and more. After an amazing 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season, the American professional even acknowledged his caddie’s role.

“”Special shoutout to my coach @cmccormickgolf, @altusperformance, my caddy @zakwilliamson, and Richard Zulick at @noblesportsgroup – y’all are the real MVPs,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Even at the 2026 Cognizant Classic, where Austin Smotherman is leading midway, he had a meaningful conversation with his caddie.

“I had a conversation with my caddie Zach today,” Smotherman said. “We know we’re going to have adversity and we’re not expecting to be bogey-free through 36 out of this golf course.”

The two talked about accepting bogeys. Although the PGA National course has become easier in recent years, a bogeyless round is still very challenging. Thus, the two decided to accept bogeys and move ahead with a trust in their process.

Zak Williamons’ influence on Austin Smotherman’s game shows up in multiple ways, be it guiding reads on tough greens or steadying the mindset during difficult stretches. It is thanks to such behind-the-scenes contributions from his caddie that the American professional is eyeing his first PGA Tour win.