Who Is Austin Smotherman’s Wife, Jessica? PGA Tour WAG’s Lifestyle, Career and More Explored

SILVIS, IL – JULY 06: Golfer Austin Smotherman tees off on the 2 hole during the third round of the John Deere Golf PGA, Golf Herren Classic on July 06, 2024, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis IL.

Professional golf rarely gives out second chances. Austin Smotherman learned this firsthand. He earned his PGA Tour card, lost it, and then returned to the Korn Ferry Tour. In June 2025, he won two titles in three weeks to regain his place on the main stage. For ten years, Austin Smotherman played on developmental tours, working through narrow margins and rebuilding his career. Through it all, one thing stayed the same: his partner Jessica Smotherman.

She has been with him since high school, before golf became his career. Now, as Austin’s profile grows on the PGA Tour in 2026, fans want to know: Who is the woman beside him? Jessica Smotherman works as a licensed real estate agent in Dallas, Texas. She previously worked in the bridal and fashion industry before moving into property. She and Austin have two daughters, Adeline and Penelope, and are expecting a third child in March 2026.

Jessica Smotherman’s career: From bridal consulting to real estate in Dallas

Jessica started her career in Dallas-Fort Worth as a bridal consultant at Stardust Celebrations, building the client skills and retail experience that shaped her approach. She then moved into wholesale bridal sales with Matthew Christopher Inc., working at fashion weeks and managing national wholesale accounts. From there, she joined a leading luxury label in Highland Park.

Jessica spent almost five years at Lela Rose’s Highland Park flagship, first as retail and bridal manager and then as director of retail and bridal. She managed store operations, hiring, and buying for both Dallas and New York. At the same time, she worked as a fashion stylist for Pearl by Lela Rose in Dallas. Highland Park Village expects high standards, and Jessica’s range of responsibilities matched those demands.

In October 2020, Jessica transitioned into real estate, joining Rogers Healy and Associates in Dallas. She focuses on listings, buyer agency, relocation, and investments. Her experience in the Dallas market includes handling the sale of Bryson DeChambeau‘s Dallas mansion, which sold for $2.8 million in August 2024 after being listed at $3 million. This sale was notable, as Jessica and Austin had previously lived in the house during a transition between homes.

Austin and Jessica Smotherman: From high school to the PGA Tour

Austin and Jessica have been together since the end of high school, long before any of his professional achievements. She has seen every step: three tours, losing a card, and then earning it back with two wins in three weeks. He proposed at Reunion Tower in Dallas. Since then, Dallas has been the center of their life together.

Playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and Korn Ferry Tour meant months of travel and financial uncertainty. Most couples in professional sports deal with this quietly. Austin has been clear in interviews about Jessica’s support and what it meant for his career.

“Having Jessica’s support was a blessing and a huge reason why I was able to succeed and enjoy my time playing all over the world early in my career. Jessica has been incredibly supportive and is probably the biggest believer in my golf abilities.”

Their history also includes the friendships Austin made during his career. In 2018, Bryson DeChambeau let Austin and Jessica stay at his Dallas home when they were between places. It shows how their lives and careers have stayed connected to Dallas and the same group of people.

Now that Austin is back on the PGA Tour in 2026, the plan is for the family to travel together when possible. He has said this clearly in recent interviews.

Jessica Smotherman on motherhood, infertility, and family

Adeline and Penelope are the Smotherman daughters. The family is expecting a third child in late March 2026. Jessica announced the pregnancy on Instagram at @smotherman_jessie. Her message was clear. The years leading up to this moment were difficult, and she did not hide what waiting without certainty can cost.

“Experiencing infertility is lonely, frustrating, and unfair.”

She spoke directly to other women facing the same struggle. There was no attempt to soften the reality.

“For all my girls still waiting, I am so sorry that you are living in that reality right now. We lived that reality for a long time. You are seen, loved, and this is not your end.”

The announcement came on her birthday. Austin also acknowledged the occasion publicly.

Austin has started 2026 strongly, with a T8 at The American Express and a career-best 62 at the Cognizant Classic. But for the Smotherman family, the most important event this year is not on the golf course. They are preparing for the arrival of their third child.