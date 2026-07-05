Who Is Ben Kohles’ Wife, Lindsey? All You Need to Know About the PGA Tour WAG

Leading the 2026 John Deere Classic by two strokes at the time of writing, Ben Kohles is closing in on what could be his first PGA Tour victory. While all eyes are on him, his wife, Lindsey Kohles, won’t be in the stands cheering him on. Defending John Deere Classic champion Davis Thompson, who has been renting a house in the area with Kohles, confirmed as much.

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Even though she won’t be there this week, Lindsey has long been a subject of curiosity among fans. So, here’s everything you need to know about Ben Kohles’ wife.

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Meet Lindsey Kohles

A dietitian by profession, 36-year-old Lindsey Kohles advises her clients on nutrition and healthcare. While the glitz and glamor of the golfing world surrounds her, her motto in life has been to back charitable causes. Whether it’s for children’s benefit, education, health, or technology, Lindsey is the loudest voice cheering for it.

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Despite the attention her husband’s profession brings to her, Kohles’ wife prefers a more private life. This is reflected in her Instagram account, which remains private to her 804 followers. As for how she met her husband, there are no clear details available. But reports confirm the couple started dating in June 2014 before Ben proposed on December 2, 2017.

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The couple tied the knot on December 14, 2018, and has since welcomed two children. Their first child, a baby girl, Charlotte Leigh Kohles, was born on May 28, 2022. A second child followed a couple of years later when they shared a joint post on Instagram with Charlotte wearing a dress with “Big Sister” embroidered on it. Unfortunately, her name remains a mystery.

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Lindsey Kohles’ education and passion for service

Did you know that a degree in nutrition science is practically a heavy biochemistry and physiology program? And that’s what Lindsey Kohles chose. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition science from North Carolina State University. According to reports, she graduated between 2008 and 2012.

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A Bachelor of Science degree wasn’t enough for Lindsey, however. Between 2013 and 2015, she pursued further education at Winthrop University, where she focused on Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services. But she learned much more than what she studied. Lindsey worked with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, a North Carolina-based nonprofit organization.

The organization focuses on solutions to end local hunger, and Lindsey contributed significantly to its efforts. That’s not it, though. Lindsey also worked with the National Head Start Association, a non-partisan nonprofit that represents the children and staff members in the U.S. federal Head Start program.

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As with her previous charitable work, Lindsey led educational seminars, helping children with their health and development. The 36-year-old taught cost-efficient eating strategies and even prepared meals with her team.

Lindsey’s professional life

A quick look at Lindsey Kohles’ LinkedIn profile suggests she started her career at Medi-Weightloss as a Bariatric Counselor in January 2012. She worked there for two years and one month. After a four-month break, she joined the Carolinas HealthCare System as a Clinical Dietitian. Lindsey worked there for just over a year before returning to Medi-Weightloss as a Lead Registered Dietitian in April 2017.

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Lindsey stayed there for over two years before joining Vida Health as a Registered Dietitian and Health Coach in April 2020. The 36-year-old had a short six-month stint at DayTwo as a Registered Dietitian before joining Fruit Street as a Registered Dietitian /DDP Lifestyle Coach. She worked there from October 2020 to December 2022. Since then, she doesn’t appear to be working full-time.

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How does Lindsey Kohles spend her free time?

Kohles is an explorer and a connoisseur of various cultures. The 36-year-old has traveled extensively with her husband, Ben. She also appears on the sidelines at Ben’s golf tournaments. Last month, when Ben Kohles won the 2026 BMW Charity Pro-Am, she hugged Ben at Thornblade Country Club, showing her support.

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Reports suggest the couple has traveled to destinations including Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Paris, and Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

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As Ben Kohles comes one step closer to winning his first PGA Tour event, the $8.8 million-purse tournament, Lindsey Kohles might not be at TPC Deere Run, but she continues to support him.