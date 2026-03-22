Who Is Brandt Snedeker’s Wife, Mandy Snedeker? Children, Lifestyle, & More About PGA Tour WAG Explored

Brandt Snedeker has built a long and successful career on the PGA Tour. Snedeker’s performance saw a dip in the recent past, but he is currently experiencing a notable mid-season resurgence.

Brandt Snedeker is currently in the final pairing at the 2026 Valspar Championship. At T2, he is trailing leader Sungjae Im by just two strokes. Now, while his achievements on the course often make headlines, there’s one name that has constantly remained his pillar of strength beyond the competitive sphere.

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How Brandt Snedeker and wife Mandy built life beyond golf together

The golfer’s life away from the fairways has often been a matter of interest for fans. And at the center of that narrative is his wife, Mandy Snedeker.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren 2018: Wyndham Championship AUG 19 Brandt Snedeker during the Wyndham Championship on Sunday August 19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. Jacob Kupferman/CSM Greensboro NC United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20180819_zaf_c04_196.jpg JacobxKupfermanx csmphototwo419592

Brandt Snedeker met Mandy during their time at Vanderbilt University. They fell in love and married each other in 2008 when Snedeker was 28 years old. Following their marriage, Snedeker has furthered his career in golf. And Mandy has always played the role of a supporting wife in Snedeker’s life and has often attended his events.

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With that, she is also shining bright in her own professional field. Mrs. Snedeker plays an active role in the philanthropic efforts that she and her husband plan together. The duo founded the Snedeker Foundation, which aims at supporting several charitable initiatives across Middle Tennessee.

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Mandy Snedeker shares emotional memories of Brandt Snedeker’s iconic 59 round

The couple has always taken pride in each other’s success. A decade after their marriage, in 2018, Brandt Snedeker produced one of the most memorable rounds ever on the PGA Tour. It unfolded at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. He played almost perfectly and shot an incredible 59. And Mandy was left thrilled and emotional as she realized he was about to finish one of the best rounds ever recorded in a PGA Tour event.

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Imago BETFRED British Masters 2025 Brandt Snedeker USA on the 3rd tee during Round 3 of the BETFRED British Masters 2025, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire, England. 23/08/2025 Picture: Golffile Steve Flynn All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steve Flynn Copyright: xStevexFlynnx *EDI*, *Imago*

Going down memory lane, the proud wife narrated, “And then all of a sudden, I don’t know what hole it was, but they started mentioning that there was a chance that he could shoot 59.”

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“Oh, my gosh, I screamed and just went crazy. We have a lot of friends that are in the music industry … and obviously are huge golfers. I was texting people all morning. Brandt shot 59. Brandt shot 59. It was crazy,” she shared, narrating how the moments unfolded.

Mandy then made the first call to her beloved husband. Sharing Snedeker’s reaction, she added, “He was so excited. You know, golf, it’s crazy. It’s like up and down and he hadn’t been playing that great. But out of nowhere he shoots 59. So, it’s just how the sport rolls.”

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The couple has shared many emotional moments. When Snedeker received a phone call in July informing him that he had won the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company in 2024, he got extremely emotional. He was so touched that he cried after receiving the news. His proud wife joked that he might as well get the tears out early, while also adding how being emotional is simply a part of who he is.