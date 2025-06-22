Who Is Brianna Do? LPGA Golfer’s Lifestyle, Career, & More Explored

Brianna Do was only eight when she understood that golf was her true calling, and now, at 35, her judgment seems to be true. Born on January 3, 1990, Do’s been living her passion for over two decades. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2013, and since then, she’s been teeing off her way into the hearts of golf enthusiasts everywhere. With a career spanning over a decade, she’s had her fair share of birdies and bogies, but one thing’s for sure — she’s got the skills to pay the bills.

Do’s golfing prowess was evident from her college days. She averaged an impressive 74.0 in 33 rounds, earning her 2nd Team All-Pac-10 honors and ending the season ranked 49th by GolfWeek and 63rd by GolfStat. Her career-best 68 (-4) in the first round of the NCAA Championship was a standout performance, and she followed it up with a 70 (-2) in the final round. With four Top 10 results in 11 starts, including a tied-for-third finish at the Betsy Rawls event, Doproved she’s a force to be reckoned with on the course.

From her junior golf days to her professional career, Do’s had a storied past. She’s a two-time AJGA All-American, a member of the 2007 PING Jr. Solheim Cup, and has even advanced to the second round of match play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Publinks. With her impressive record and dedication to the sport, it’s no wonder she’s made a name for herself in the golfing world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brianna Do (@briannagolf) Expand Post

