Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Boyfriend, Ricky Castro? Lifestyle, Career & More About LPGA Pro’s Partner

Brooke Henderson has always kept her personal life away from the spotlight, even as she became Canada’s most successful golfer with 13 LPGA Tour titles. But on August 8, 2025, the 27-year-old finally gave fans a glimpse of her life off the course, going Instagram-official with her relationship. In a post from Wichita, Henderson posed alongside her boyfriend, Minnesota Twins Double-A pitcher Ricky Castro—instantly putting their romance in the public eye.

Who is Brooke Henderson’s Boyfriend, Ricky Castro?

Ricky Castro is a professional right-handed pitcher for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. He represents the Minnesota Twins organization. The Naperville, Illinois, native has been inclined towards sports from a young age. Earlier during his Neuqua Valley High School, he played baseball under coach Robin Renner. Since his high school days, the pitcher has been turning heads with his performance. Initially, he played both as a pitcher and third baseman. Even helped the team win the freshman state championship game.

Further, during that tenure, he posted a 2.40 ERA as a starting pitcher and led the team to a regional title three times. Having a great performance at the school level, he then began his collegiate journey in 2019 at Parkland College. In the 13 games he played, Castro achieved 57 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA. Later, he helped the team with 38 wins and earned the NJCAA All-Academic third-team honors.

However, he was further transferred to Purdue University, and then joined Tulane University to complete his master’s degree in Sports Studies. Following his graduation in 2022, he joined the Twins organization. As of the 2025 season, he has a 3-3 record, 66 strikeouts, and an ERA of 5.05.

When did Brooke Henderson and Ricky Castro start dating?

Having mostly a private life, not much was known about the young golfer. However, she finally chose to share a glimpse of her life through her social media, shutting down any rumors of her possible boyfriend. All was confirmed when Castro posted a carousel of three photos with Henderson with the caption “✅.” Though the timeline of their relationship is not available, the entire world got to know about the duo’s high probability of dating after the Instagram post by Castro on July 21, 2025.

However, a few days later, on August 8, 2025, Henderson confirmed the speculation with an Instagram post showing the two posing. She shared a heart emoticon and confirmed her relationship with the pitcher. In fact, with her post, the former World No.1 also expressed joy with her comment, “Happy for you.”

After the past rumors, the golfer has finally revealed more than just a glimpse of her personal life. But the past dating rumors are still actively expecting the golfer to clarify.

Brooke Henderson’s past relationship rumors

Before the golfer’s confirmation, her relationship was rumored with Neil Doef, her childhood friend and professional ice hockey player. Doef is a fellow resident of Smiths Falls in Canada, who studied with her since elementary school. They first met at the age of five, though they might have had a friendship bond, but the constant photos posted by the two on social media raised speculation.

In fact, during the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, when Neil came in support of the golfer, the rumors solidified. But till now, there is no confirmation about their relationship, neither from the golfer’s side nor from the hockey professional.