Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Boyfriend? All About His Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

google_perference

Add us on Google

Roshni Dhawan

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 27, 2026 | 4:27 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Boyfriend? All About His Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

google_perference

Add us on Google

Roshni Dhawan

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 27, 2026 | 4:27 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Brooke Henderson has always liked to keep things private. But when it comes to her boyfriend, Minnesota Twins pitcher Ricky Castro, the couple does not hide much. So, let us know: Who exactly is Ricky Castro?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Brooke Henderson’s boyfriend, Ricky Castro?

Ricky Castro is a professional baseball pitcher in the Minnesota Twins organization. He currently plays for the Wichita Wind Surge, the team’s Double-A affiliate. The right-hander was named to the Wind Surge 2026 Opening Day roster as one of nine returning pitchers from last season’s squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on August 5, 1999, Castro grew up in Naperville, Illinois. He describes himself as an only child with a strong family focus and a passion for fitness and food. Sport was always the direction he was heading.

At Neuqua Valley High School in suburban Chicago, Castro was a four-year letter winner under coach Robin Renner. He played three years of varsity as both a pitcher and a third baseman. He posted a 2.40 ERA in his senior season. One of his notable accomplishments is that he helped Neuqua win a third straight IHSA regional title by finishing 8-1 with 64 strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, he began his collegiate career in 2019 at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. Much like his list of accomplishments in high school, he appeared in 13 games and recorded a 2.84 ERA at Parkland College. He helped lead Parkland to 38 wins and the Midwest Athletic Conference title.

ADVERTISEMENT

That performance caught the attention of bigger programs. Purdue University offered him a scholarship, and he went on to earn the Academic All-Big Ten honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Along with high professional achievements, Castro majored in kinesiology at Purdue University. He then went on to Tulane University for his master’s in sports studies before signing with the Twins organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expand Post

Who are Ricky Castro’s parents?

Not much is publicly known about Ricky Castro’s parents. His athletic profile confirms that Rick Castro is his father and Lil Castro is his mother. But the family has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Castro is an only child, and he loves his little family. Castro has also kept his family private, but in April, he posted a picture with both of them, writing,

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t know where I would be without these two. Forever grateful for them and all the sacrifices they make for our family. Happy Easter, y’all.”

How did Brooke Henderson and Ricky Castro meet?

The 14-time LPGA winner, Brooke Henderson, and Castro first met in Naples, Florida. They began dating in March 2025, but they kept their relationship private for months. In July 2025, Castro made the first move publicly as he posted a very sweet carousel of photos with Henderson at the Wichita Wind Surge Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henderson, apart from being usually shy, also followed as she made the announcement public, followed by a picture of both of them on August 7. She captioned it with a simple heart emoji. Several LPGA Tour pros congratulated her on the big news.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks later, after winning the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, she thanked Castro. Speaking to GolfWeek around that time, Henderson opened up about what makes the relationship work.

“I feel like this life out here is pretty difficult because you travel so much,” she said. “He’s traveling a lot; I’m traveling a lot, so he really understands the lifestyle and all that it takes to perform at your best.”

More than a year on, the two are still going strong. In May 2026, Castro posted a carousel of them together in a caption that sent the internet into a frenzy. He wrote, “Life’s good when she is next to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A day later, Henderson also shared an image of both of them, likely at a wedding, as Henderson wore a beautiful pink dress. She captioned the post simply “R+B.”

Although that sparked a lot of engagement rumors, they have kept their life private.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Roshni Dhawan

283 Articles

Roshni Dhawan is a Golf Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the financial and human side of the professional game. Her reporting centers on player earnings and tournament economics, from net-worth profiles of pros such as Sahith Theegala to the prize-money breakdown at the 2026 U.S. Open, alongside explainer features that introduce readers to the tour's lesser-known names, including her profile of Harry Higgs. She also reports on everything that define a tournament week, covering on-course conduct, rules decisions, and the fan and media reaction that follows, with much of her 2026 work centered on the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Roshni's background is in research and brand strategy, which informs the accuracy and structure she brings to her coverage. She works methodically, prioritizing verification and the detail that a strong earnings or profile piece depends on.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Riya Singhal

ADVERTISEMENT