Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Boyfriend? All About His Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

Brooke Henderson has always liked to keep things private. But when it comes to her boyfriend, Minnesota Twins pitcher Ricky Castro, the couple does not hide much. So, let us know: Who exactly is Ricky Castro?

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Who is Brooke Henderson’s boyfriend, Ricky Castro?

Ricky Castro is a professional baseball pitcher in the Minnesota Twins organization. He currently plays for the Wichita Wind Surge, the team’s Double-A affiliate. The right-hander was named to the Wind Surge 2026 Opening Day roster as one of nine returning pitchers from last season’s squad.

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Born on August 5, 1999, Castro grew up in Naperville, Illinois. He describes himself as an only child with a strong family focus and a passion for fitness and food. Sport was always the direction he was heading.

At Neuqua Valley High School in suburban Chicago, Castro was a four-year letter winner under coach Robin Renner. He played three years of varsity as both a pitcher and a third baseman. He posted a 2.40 ERA in his senior season. One of his notable accomplishments is that he helped Neuqua win a third straight IHSA regional title by finishing 8-1 with 64 strikeouts.

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From there, he began his collegiate career in 2019 at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois. Much like his list of accomplishments in high school, he appeared in 13 games and recorded a 2.84 ERA at Parkland College. He helped lead Parkland to 38 wins and the Midwest Athletic Conference title.

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That performance caught the attention of bigger programs. Purdue University offered him a scholarship, and he went on to earn the Academic All-Big Ten honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Along with high professional achievements, Castro majored in kinesiology at Purdue University. He then went on to Tulane University for his master’s in sports studies before signing with the Twins organization.

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Who are Ricky Castro’s parents?

Not much is publicly known about Ricky Castro’s parents. His athletic profile confirms that Rick Castro is his father and Lil Castro is his mother. But the family has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Castro is an only child, and he loves his little family. Castro has also kept his family private, but in April, he posted a picture with both of them, writing,

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“Don’t know where I would be without these two. Forever grateful for them and all the sacrifices they make for our family. Happy Easter, y’all.”

How did Brooke Henderson and Ricky Castro meet?

The 14-time LPGA winner, Brooke Henderson, and Castro first met in Naples, Florida. They began dating in March 2025, but they kept their relationship private for months. In July 2025, Castro made the first move publicly as he posted a very sweet carousel of photos with Henderson at the Wichita Wind Surge Stadium.

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Henderson, apart from being usually shy, also followed as she made the announcement public, followed by a picture of both of them on August 7. She captioned it with a simple heart emoji. Several LPGA Tour pros congratulated her on the big news.

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A few weeks later, after winning the 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, she thanked Castro. Speaking to GolfWeek around that time, Henderson opened up about what makes the relationship work.

“I feel like this life out here is pretty difficult because you travel so much,” she said. “He’s traveling a lot; I’m traveling a lot, so he really understands the lifestyle and all that it takes to perform at your best.”

More than a year on, the two are still going strong. In May 2026, Castro posted a carousel of them together in a caption that sent the internet into a frenzy. He wrote, “Life’s good when she is next to me.”

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A day later, Henderson also shared an image of both of them, likely at a wedding, as Henderson wore a beautiful pink dress. She captioned the post simply “R+B.”

Although that sparked a lot of engagement rumors, they have kept their life private.