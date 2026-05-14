Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Jena Sims Koepka

Brooks Koepka is a major force in the world of golf, but he isn’t the only star in his house. His wife, Jena Sims Koepka, has built a successful career of her own as an actress, model, and business owner. The two are often seen together at big tournaments, making them one of the most popular couples in professional sports.

Jena is much more than just a supportive wife on the sidelines. She has appeared in several movies and runs a charity that helps children build their confidence. Together with Brooks, she balances a busy life of travel, fashion, and raising their young son, Crew.

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Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Wife, Jena Sims?

Jena Sims Koepka was born on December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia. Her full name is Jena Michelle Sims, and she grew up with a passion for performing and helping others. She attended Winder-Barrow High School before moving on to Belmont University in Nashville, where she studied International Business.

Even before meeting Brooks, Jena was quite famous in the beauty world. She was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007 and went on to compete on a national stage. Her education in business helped her later in life when she started her own charity and began managing her career in Hollywood.

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What is Jena Sims’ height and age?

As of 2026, Jena Sims is 37 years old. She stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, which is about average for a professional model. Her height and athletic build have helped her succeed in the fashion industry for nearly two decades.

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Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Par 3 Contest Apr 10, 2024 Augusta, Georgia, USA Brooks Koepka pulls out his putter on the no. 1 fairway as he heads to the green with his wife, Jena Sims, and son, Crew, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMadridx 041024_Masters_0200

In terms of her faith, Jena is a Christian. She has often shared that her values help her stay grounded while living a very public life. She uses her platform to spread positivity, especially through her work with children who are facing health challenges.

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How did Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims meet?

The couple had a classic “sports romance” meeting at the 2015 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. They first crossed paths at the 7th hole, and Brooks famously said he remembered every detail of that day, including exactly what Jena was wearing. Even though they felt a connection right away, they stayed “just friends” for a while.

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It wasn’t until 2017 that they officially started dating and went public as a couple. Their big reveal happened at the U.S. Open that year. While it was an exciting moment, it was also funny because the TV announcer accidentally called Jena by the name of Brooks’ ex-girlfriend. The couple laughed it off, and they have been inseparable ever since.

What does Jena Sims do for a living?

Jena has a very busy professional life. She is a successful actress who has appeared in several TV movies and films, including the famous Sharknado series. She has also worked alongside big-name stars like Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman in the movie Last Vegas.

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In addition to acting, she is a high-level model. In 2023, she achieved a huge goal by being named a rookie for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Beyond her fame, Jena is most proud of her charity, Pageant of Hope. This non-profit hosts beauty pageants for children with special needs or serious illnesses, giving them a chance to feel like a prince or princess for a day.

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Who are Jena Sims’ Parents?

Jena is the daughter of Cal and Jackie Sims. She grew up in a small town in Georgia, where her parents encouraged her to follow her dreams in modeling and pageantry. They are of Caucasian ethnicity and raised Jena with the same Christian values that she holds today.

She also has a sister named Hannah Sims. The family remains very close and often travels together to support Brooks at his golf tournaments. While her parents aren’t professional athletes, they have always been very active in their community and supportive of Jena’s work with children.

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Jena Sims’ Instagram and Social Media

Jena is very active online and loves to share behind-the-scenes looks at her life with Brooks and their son, Crew.

Instagram: @jenasims – This is her most popular page, where she shares fashion tips and family photos. Twitter/X: @jenamsims Facebook: Jena Sims Official

Her social media is a mix of her professional modeling work and the funny, everyday moments of being a “golf wife.”

Conclusion

Jena Sims Koepka has proven that she is much more than a famous golfer’s wife. From her early days in Georgia to the red carpets of Hollywood, she has worked hard to build her own brand. Whether she is walking the runway or helping a child through her charity, Jena brings a lot of heart and energy to everything she does. Together with Brooks, she is raising a family and showing the world what a modern power couple looks like.