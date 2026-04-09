Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Wife? Everything you need to know about Jena Sims Koepka

Brooks Koepka is one of the most successful golfers in the world with five major trophy wins. While he is known for being very calm and focused on the golf course, his life off the course is full of excitement thanks to his wife, Jena Sims Koepka. From her career as a Hollywood actress to her work as a famous model, Jena is a star who has been by Brooks’ side through all his biggest moments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Wife, Jena Sims?

Jena Sims is an American actress, model, and award-winning charity leader. She was born on December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia. Her full name is Jena Michelle Sims. Growing up in Georgia, she was very successful in beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mandatory Credits: @jenamsims/Instagram

For her education, Jena went to Winder-Barrow High School. She later attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she studied International Business. However, she soon moved to Hollywood to follow her dream of acting and modeling. Today, she is a well-known face in movies and a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She also runs her own non-profit called Pageant of Hope, which helps children facing health challenges feel confident and special.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jena Sims’ Height and Age?

As of April 2026, Jena Sims is 37 years old. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. Her height and athletic build have helped her succeed in the modeling world, where she is known for her great style and energy. In terms of her background, Jena is of Caucasian descent and was raised in a Christian home. Her upbringing in the South is a big part of who she is today. She often talks about how her family values keep her grounded, even though she lives a very busy life in the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims meet?

Brooks and Jena have a classic sports love story. They met at the 2015 Masters Tournament in Georgia. They first saw each other on the seventh hole of the golf course. Brooks says he remembers every detail about that day, including exactly where they were standing.

ADVERTISEMENT

They started out as friends but became a couple about two years later. They told the world they were dating at the 2017 U.S. Open, where Brooks won his first major title. Even though a TV announcer accidentally called her by the wrong name during the trophy ceremony, they just laughed it off and have been together ever since.

What does Jena Sims do for a living?

Jena Sims has a very successful career with many different roles. She is a professional actress who has been in several popular TV movies. Some of her most famous roles were in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, 3-Headed Shark Attack, and Sharknado 5. She has even worked with huge stars like Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides acting, Jena is a high-profile model. In 2023, she reached a huge goal by becoming a rookie for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She is also very popular on social media for her fashion and lifestyle posts. When she isn’t working on a movie set or a photo shoot, she spends a lot of time running her charity, Pageant of Hope, which hosts events around the world to help kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Jena Sims’ Parents?

Jena grew up in a supportive family in Georgia. Her parents are Nancy and Rob Sims. Her father, Rob, was a big sports fan and helped Jena learn the value of hard work and competition. The family is of Caucasian descent and follows the Christian faith.

Jena also has a brother named Marty, and they are still very close today. While her parents are not famous athletes, they were always very active in their community and supported Jena’s journey from small-town pageants all the way to Hollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jena Sims’ Instagram account?

Jena is very active on social media, where she shares a mix of mom life, high-fashion photos, and videos from Brooks’ golf tournaments. Her main handle is @jenamsims on Instagram. She is also very popular on TikTok under the name @jenasims. She has profiles on Facebook and Twitter, but she uses Instagram and TikTok the most to connect with her hundreds of thousands of followers.