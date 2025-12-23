Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims? Ethnicity, Children, Career & More About Golf WAG Revealed

In 2007, a teenager from Winder, Georgia, won Miss Georgia Teen USA and founded a charity for children with special needs. Eighteen years later, she anchors the family that a five-time major champion is restructuring his career around.

Brooks Koepka‘s December 2025 departure from LIV Golf cited family as the priority. His representatives stated it plainly: “Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home.” But what does that family actually look like?

The answer starts with Jena Sims, actress, model, philanthropist, and the woman Koepka first crossed paths with at the 2015 Masters. She is not a passive figure in his orbit. She built a Hollywood career, launched a non-profit as a teenager, and walked a runway at eight months pregnant. Understanding her is understanding why “family first” means something concrete for Koepka.

Brooks Koepka himself emerged from an athletic family rooted in Florida. Born January 3, 1990, in West Palm Beach, he is the son of Bob Koepka, a former minor league baseball player, and Denise Jakows. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, also turned professional and competed on LIV Golf’s Iron Heads GC. Brooks, a five-time major champion, with two U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships to his name, joined LIV Golf in June 2022 as captain of Smash GC, signing a contract reportedly worth over $100 million.

But the woman he married brought her own origin story, one rooted in small-town Georgia ambition rather than athletic bloodlines.

Born December 30, 1988, in Winder, Georgia, Sims carved her own identity long before she became a golfer’s wife. That same year, she won her pageant title, and she founded the Pageant of Hope — a non-profit that organizes pageants for children facing medical and developmental challenges. Her philanthropic roots run nearly two decades deep. They predate Koepka, predate Hollywood, predate everything that followed.

The couple’s origin story began at the 2015 Masters, somewhere near Hole 7. They were just friends initially — Koepka was dating someone else. Two years later, after Sims slid into his Instagram DMs, the relationship turned romantic. They went public at the 2017 U.S. Open, celebrating Koepka’s first major victory together on the 18th green at Erin Hills.

An engagement followed in March 2021. They married on June 4, 2022, in Turks and Caicos. Their son, Crew Sims Koepka, arrived six weeks premature on July 27, 2023, spending time in the NICU before coming home. The family now operates from a 13,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Jupiter, Florida’s Pennock Point neighborhood — the home base Koepka is returning to after walking away from LIV’s global travel demands.

But Sims’ professional life extends far beyond supporting her husband’s career.

Jena Sims’ career: From Sharknado to Sports Illustrated

She built a Hollywood career on her own terms. Sims appeared in cult films like Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, and Three-Headed Shark Attack. Television credits include Entourage, Dexter, and One Tree Hill.

Her modeling trajectory reached a peak in 2023 when she became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search finalist — while nearly eight months pregnant. She walked the Miami Swim Week runway that July, weeks before Crew’s birth. The following year, SI named her the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Philanthropy remains her throughline. The Pageant of Hope continues to serve children with special needs. Weeks after suffering a miscarriage at 16 weeks in October 2025, Sims returned to the pageant world as a judge for Miss Teen USA 2025. Koepka handled home duties while she worked — a direct inversion of the typical “WAG supports golfer” narrative.

Koepka earned approximately $44.7 million during his LIV tenure and captained Smash GC to multiple victories. He won the 2023 PGA Championship — the first major claimed by a LIV member. The money was never the problem. The problem was geography. LIV’s 2025 schedule spanned 14 events across Saudi Arabia, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Mexico, Spain, England, and multiple U.S. venues. That calendar doesn’t align with a Jupiter-based life, a toddler approaching his second birthday, and a wife whose own professional obligations demand presence.

Jena Sims is the reason “family first” carries weight.