Who is Cassie Porter? LPGA Rookie’s Career, Personal Life & More Explored

Don’t let Cassie Porter’s cheerful demeanor fool you. The 22-year-old Australian may smile her way around LPGA Tour events, but beneath that sunny exterior burns an intensity that would surprise most people. She has a general distaste for pizza because there’s “too much going on” and admits to “ugly sobbing” every time she watches The Fault In Our Stars.

More telling is her competitive nature. On the tennis court, Porter confesses to having “such a temper” that even her father tells her to chill. “On the tennis court, I have such a temper. It’s next level, honestly. Even Dad’s like, ‘Wow, Cass, chill.’ And I’m like, ‘No! I am better than this,'” she reveals. This fire nearly got extinguished completely, yet it’s precisely this intensity that makes her LPGA journey all the more compelling.

Cassie Porter’s Personal Journey: From Sunshine Coast Roots to Life-Changing Decision

Born in Sydney but raised on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, Porter comes from a sports-oriented family that instilled in her a competitive spirit from an early age. Her father, John, a tennis professional and coach, instilled in her a fierce competitive drive that defines her approach to every sport. Her mother, Diane Porter, has been a constant supportive presence throughout her career, while her two older brothers, both talented golfers, contributed to the athletic environment that molded her development.

Porter began playing golf at age six after moving to the Sunshine Coast, initially joining her parents on the course with a sketchbook and coloring pencils. By the age of 9, she was regularly competing in tournaments on the Invincibles Tour for junior players. Her artistic side remains evident today, as she often sketches characters from books based on her imagination.

Early in 2020, a career-threatening injury nearly ended everything. After 16 MRIs and multiple specialist consultations, some doctors told her she might never play competitive golf again. During this challenging period, Porter faced a life-altering decision while house-sitting for her sister.

“I went down to the beach and just cried for four hours,” Porter recalls about choosing to turn professional. “I knew that if I turned professional, then… there’s no going back after that. It was that cliff that once you take that step, if you have the right mindset, you’re not going to fall. You’re going to fly.”

Her determination never wavered during the 18-month recovery period. “I just was like, That’s just not it. That’s not where my journey ends,” she declared. Working with coach Dan Morrison, who had recognized her potential since the age of 14, Porter rebuilt both her body and her game. Morrison’s faith proved prophetic: “I knew she could make LPGA. It’s one of those things that was blindingly obvious.”

Cassie Porter’s LPGA Career: From Australian Rookie to Tour Contender

Porter’s professional journey began remarkably after her comeback. She won the Katherine Kirk Classic and Keperra Bowl in quick succession, providing the foundation for her 2021 decision to turn professional. Her route to the LPGA Tour followed a methodical progression through various levels of professional golf.

Starting on the WPGA Tour of Australasia in 2022, Porter immediately made an impact. She finished second-lowest female at both the TPS Hunter Valley and TPS Sydney. The next crucial step involved joining the Epson Tour in 2023, where her breakthrough came in 2024 with her maiden victory at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

This victory proved pivotal in securing her LPGA Tour status. The win helped her finish 10th on the Epson Tour points list, earning one of the coveted 15 LPGA Tour cards for 2025. Porter’s rookie season has shown immediate promise with $195.8K in career earnings and one top-10 finish.

Her recent performance includes a strong fourth-place finish at the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA, demonstrating her ability to compete at the highest level. Her ability to excel in partnership events like the Dow Championship alongside experienced professionals showcases her adaptability and competitive spirit. Porter joins a record-breaking nine Australian players currently competing on the LPGA Tour, continuing the legacy of Karrie Webb (seven major championships), Minjee Lee (three majors, including the recent 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), and Hannah Green (2019 Women’s PGA Championship winner).

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn believes Porter has the potential to join these legends. “If Cassie stays healthy and if she keeps enjoying it, I have no doubt she can get to the very top of the tree. She’s got the potential to be another superstar.”

Porter’s story demonstrates that a competitive fire can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. That same intensity that makes her a fierce tennis competitor now drives her pursuit of becoming one of the world’s best golfers.