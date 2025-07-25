Who Is Charlotte Laffar? Ethnicity, Personal Life, Career & More About Golf Pro Revealed

It’s true what they say, you can take a golfer off the course, but you can’t take the golf out of them. Even after a long break, she is still shining. Charlotte Laffar’s career has never been about chasing the spotlight; it’s been about showing up, improving, and staying the course. Over the years, she’s quietly built a name for herself on the Ladies European Tour with solid finishes, a grounded mindset, and a style of play that reflects both patience and purpose.

Over the years, Charlotte Laffar has built a reputation on the Ladies European Tour for her consistent performances and composed style of play. Among her career highlights are a tied-second finish at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open and a third-place result at the La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational, where she opened with a career-best round. In 2020, she continued to deliver strong performances, including a T6 at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and a T7 finish in the Saudi Ladies Team International alongside Annabel Dimmock and Stina Resen. These results reflect her ability to quietly stay competitive and position herself as one of England’s reliable names on tour.

While her results speak of determination and consistency, what truly shapes Laffar’s story is where she comes from. Born in Chelmsford, England, Laffar’s roots are central to her identity not just as a golfer, but as a grounded and resilient woman. Chelmsford isn’t just where she grew up; it’s where her values were shaped and her love for the game began.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Early career of Laffar…

Charlotte’s journey in golf began early. She picked up the game at the age of eight at Essex Regiment Way, now known as Little Channels. Her passion for the sport quickly grew, and she began representing Channels Golf Club in her junior years. Her amateur highlight came in 2012, when she qualified to play in the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Liverpool, a big stage, even though she missed the cut. From that point on, the path was set. With support from her parents and longtime coach David March, Charlotte steadily worked her way through the ranks, gaining experience on the LET Access Series before earning full tour status.



Charlotte’s early seasons were all about learning the ropes and proving she belonged. In 2014, her rookie year, she teed it up in 11 tournaments, with a solid finish at the Lalla Meryem Cup (T33) and a T27 at the Lalla Aicha Tour School, small wins that hinted at something bigger.

And sure enough, 2015 brought her first real highlight. She earned back her LET tour card and went on to grab a career-best fourth-place finish at the Fanny Sunesson LETAS event in Sweden. It didn’t make headlines, but it marked the start of a player finding her rhythm and building something real. And off the course, Charlotte’s personal life has grown alongside her career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2020, she got engaged to David Laffar, and the two didn’t wait long to start their next chapter. By 2021, they were expecting their first child, Freddie, marking the beginning of a new and meaningful phase in her life.

She is a devoted mother…

Charlotte Laffar stepped away from professional golf for four years to focus on raising her two sons, Freddie and Oscar. During that time, golf took a back seat as she fully embraced life at home and the role of being a mom. Even while she was expecting Freddie, the game was still close to her heart. She posted on Twitter, “Thank you… cannot wait… if our baby is going to be a golfer, I hope he or she knows golfers are never late.” Now back on the Ladies European Tour, Laffar brings a fresh perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She calls golf more of a “working hobby” these days, something she loves but doesn’t let consume her. Her kids are her top priority, and they’re also a big part of her motivation. She wants them to see what she’s capable of on the course and hopes they’ll follow in her footsteps one day. For Laffar, it’s not just about competition anymore; it’s about setting an example and sharing the journey with her family.

Now, after years, she is looking for a comeback with a win at the Women’s ISPS Handa Scottish Open. After years, she made a comeback and landed right on top of the leaderboard, an amazing sight. She’s leading the event as of Round 1. Let’s see if this turns into another breakthrough series added to her resume.