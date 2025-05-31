Who Is Chiara Tamburlini? 25-Year-Old Pro’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

Chiara Tamburlini knew exactly what she wanted to become at eight. What started as a hobby to spend time with her family became her career. Her parents loved golf, and they used to spend their leisure time playing golf. As a child, Chiara accompanied them to the Niederbüren golf course, near St.Gallen, Switzerland, where she found her passion and dream. In this golf club, she participated in the golf kindergarten program, in which she excelled and outperformed the other children. By the time she was eight, she had become capable of playing with her parents. When she turned 12, she started teaching golf to her younger siblings, Olivia and Flavia. Seeing the talent of their beautiful girl, Ursula and Marco Tamburlini encouraged Chiara to follow her passion throughout.

At just 15 years old, Chiara clinched the title of the Swiss National Junior Championship with an extraordinary 12 under par performance. From there, she went on to win the Ticino Championship in 2016 and the Austrian International Amateur Tournament in 2017 with an incredible 6 under par score. What makes her stand out is her ability to be a team player; she has developed the skills of being a team player and a leader at a very young age.

“I loved playing in team events like the European Amateur Team Championships and the Palmer Cup. The camaraderie and shared goals made the experience incredibly rewarding,” Chiara said in an interview given to the Chasing Pars Podcast. She was an integral part of the Swiss National Team, representing her country in the European Girls’ Team Championship from 2015 to 2017 and in the World Junior Girls Championship in 2017.

This is just a glimpse of her future endeavors, the next step being to go to college.

College, friends, and Rebel’s team

Chiara is not just an athlete; she graduated in business management from the College of Mississippi. She became the first golfer there who achieved the Scholar Athlete of the Year award continuously till her farewell party. “My priority has always been school. I golf, and that’s just as important, but I would never just let school or my grades slip just for golf. I’ve always loved the grind and learning new things, so this is really special,” Tamburlini said to Ole Miss.

“She has always worked hard in the classroom, and she’s just so deserving, so I’m just glad that she’s finally getting recognized for all of her hard work,” said head coach of the Rebels team Kory Henkes. Chiara is a person who deeply values friendship, and she has expressed her love for her teammates by appreciating the friendship and camaraderie in the Rebels Girls’ Team. “To all my teammates – I am so thankful that you accepted me for who I am and became friends for life. We went thru the highest of highs and lowest of lows together and I would have not wanted to do it with anybody else,” she wrote.

Her university is the cornerstone of Chiara’s successful career; her confidence and unwavering determination are something she gained through her college experience. Her achievements there are numerous; she played a pivotal role in securing the first-ever 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship Title for the Rebels team. Throughout her college years, she finished in the top 10 several times and became the first golfer there to finish in eighth position in the NCAA. She is the recipient of several awards, like the Edith Cummings Munson Golf Award and the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, for her academic and athletic performance.

Her story just gets exciting after every chapter; next, we turn the page to her professional career.

Chiara Tamburlini’s career breakthrough

Soon after college, she put all her experience and training in golf to the pursuit of her professional career. In August 2023, she turned professional and won her first tournament in the LET Access Series in Gothenburg, finishing with five birdies and only one bogey in the final round. This was followed up by another victory in the 2023 Rose Ladies Open with an incredible score of 12 under par. Out of the 13 LETAS tournaments, sheed in the top 10 ten times.

Her successful wins in the LETAS series gave her the ticket to the 2024 LET series. She made a spectacular entry to the LET by winning three titles out of the 30 events played and also finishing in the top 10 12 times. The year 2024 marked her name in the golf world with back-to-back wins. She won the 2024 Joburg Ladies Open, the 2024 Lacoste Ladies Open de France, and the 2024 Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan, and additionally also won the Aramco Team Series twice, in Shenzhen, China, and Riyadh. She also received the 2024 LET Rookie of the Year title. “It kind of feels a little surreal,” Chiara said in an interview. Well, her journey looks dreamy.

What has the rookie of the year planned for the future?

Chiara’s aspirations for the future

The LPGA is the holy grail of all professional women golfers, but Chiara has not received the experience of playing in an LPGA Tour event yet, and that’s something that she craves. Being a team player, she wishes to play for the Solheim Cup soon in the future, and she also dreams of bringing medals for her country by participating in the Olympics.

