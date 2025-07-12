Who Is Chris Gotterup’s Caddie? Everything About His Lifestyle, Career, & More Explored

Being the caddie to a professional golfer is no easy task. You need to be technically sound and knowledgeable and also be aware of the personal tendencies of the golfer you are caddying for. AJ Montecinos, former caddie to Chris Gotterup puts it out really well.“Caddying is like a marriage. You have to know everything about that golfer. Like, what to say and not to say at the right time. Being a caddy, we also have to be able to calm the player down and get them pumped up at the right times.” The experienced looper had stated previously.

Right now, Chris Gotterup is in a very interesting position. The PGA Tour pro is currently leading the Genesis Scottish Open and fighting a wave of more experienced golfers. This is when he needs his trusted caddie to be by his side and guide him forwards till the end. Gotterup has a good support system off the field, but who is his pillar on it?

Let’s take a quick dive into Jason Brady Stockton, the looper for Chris Gotterup.

Brady Stockton, the looper to Chris Gotterup

Jason Brady Stockton was born to business-oriented parents, Don and Linda in Winter Park, Florida on August 3rd, 1979. He has one younger sister called Alisha, who currently serves as his manager. As a young kid, Stockton was heavily into sports. He trained in taekwondo between the ages of 5 and 13 and earned a black belt in the martial arts discipline. He left it later to concentrate more on golf.

As a golfer, he earned a spot on the Arizona State University college golf team, where he got to play along side the likes of Alejandro Canizares, Paul Casey, Jeff Quinney, Matt Jones, and Chez Reavie. In his short career, he also made an appearance at his home event, the WM Phoenix Open in 2006. This was his only PGA Tour appearance. He failed to make the cut at the event after carding a 13 over par score.

A global caddie resume

While his playing career did not kick off to the extent he had wanted it to, Stockton still finds himself to be a useful presence on the golf course. Stockton caddied for his college mat Chez Reavie very recently. The duo claimed victory together at the 2022 Barracuda Championship where Reavie edged out Swedish golfer by a single point. That was Reavie’s third victory on the Tour.

Before recent success with Reavie, Stockton was a familiar face on the LPGA Tour with Cristie Kerr. The veteran who had won twenty times on the Tour, used Stockton on her bag occasionally. The caddie was also ready for a quick replacement after Kerr’s then-caddie sustained injuries after an injury involving a golf cart happened at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open. Kerr also got injured during the accident but Stockton was able to be a calming presence by her side.

Now, Stockton is with Chris Gotterup. Gotterup previously had Montecinos as his looper. The duo went on to win Gotterup’s first PGA Tour title at the Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024. Montecinos and Gotterup parted ways very recently and now Stockton finds himself on Gotterup’s bag. Do you think the duo can pull off a stunning victory in Scotland?