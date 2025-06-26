Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Caddie at the Rocket Classic 2025? Personal Life, Career & More

Caddie changes are starting to feel like a hobby for Collin Morikawa! He’s making yet another switch ahead of this week’s Rocket Classic in Detroit. After parting ways with longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac in April, he’s now also ended his short stint with Joe Greiner, who was with him for just five PGA Tour events. Morikawa didn’t really connect with how Greiner approached the game; the two had different points of view. On the other hand, Jakovac had been on Morikawa’s bag since 2019 and was part of all six of his PGA Tour wins, including his major victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship. Still, Morikawa says he respects both of them but just felt it was time for a change. One thing’s for sure: that’s a lot of changes in a short time!

This time, it’s KK Limbhasut, his former college teammate from Cal and current Korn Ferry Tour player, who will step in as his caddie this week in Detroit. They weren’t just teammates on the golf team, and they studied the same major, had the same class schedules, and practiced together almost every day. That constant back-and-forth turned into a healthy rivalry, where both pushed each other to level up, not just in golf but in everything they did. It helped shape their games and built a solid friendship off the course.

Even today, Morikawa speaks highly of KK, especially his short game, calling it “deadly.” He often says he learned a lot from watching KK around the greens in college. The two are still super close, and Morikawa even refers to KK as being like a brother. So when it came time to find a temporary caddie, Morikawa didn’t hesitate to call someone he trusts deeply and shares that kind of bond with. But who is Limbhasut, and how did his golf career start?

Career Journey of Limbhasut

Limbhasut’s path to professional golf in the U.S. is anything but typical. Originally from Thailand, he made the big move to California as a teenager with hopes of building a golf career while getting a solid education, which is something that wasn’t easy to do back home. After spending a couple of summers competing in junior events in the States, he decided to stay for good. The early transition wasn’t smooth, with everything from school size to daily life feeling completely different. But once he found his footing, golf helped him connect, settle in, and feel at home.

When it came time to pick a college, he knew he wanted to stay in-state and compete at a high level, both academically and athletically. UC Berkeley checked all the boxes. Once there, he quickly found his groove. Competing in the Pac-12, one of the most competitive college golf conferences, KK stood out for his consistency and sharp short game.

After wrapping up his college career, KK turned pro and hit the grind like most young players, starting with qualifiers and lower-tier events. He earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, meaning he didn’t have full access to every tournament but could get into fields when spots opened up. KK made those limited chances count. A strong top-12 finish in Mexico and a top-10 showing at TPC Sawgrass early in the 2020–21 season boosted his standing. That momentum helped him lock in more starts and eventually secure full-time status on the tour. But the path was not easy, and his family indeed played a part in it.

Collin Morikawa’s new caddie’s family and friends…

KK’s golf journey started at home in Bangkok, thanks to his dad. His father was an avid golfer and figured that instead of spending half the day out on the course alone, why not turn it into a family thing? So, he got KK and his mom into the game. That’s where it all began. KK was just 8 when he picked up a club, and by 9, he was already playing in junior events. One day, after a round with a talented young golfer, KK realized how fun competition could be, and he was hooked. And that’s how they came to the US to kickstart Limbhasut’s golf career.

Off the course, Limbhasut keeps things pretty low-key, but a scroll through his Instagram gives a glimpse into his close-knit family life. He’s posted heartfelt messages about his mom and dad, including a sweet Mother’s Day post in 2018 saying, “Me and Kwan are very grateful for everything, love you,” referring to his sister. In another post from 2017, he thanked his dad for always being there and shared how meaningful it was to have both parents visit and watch him compete. Even after moving to the U.S. at a young age, KK carries his family’s support with him wherever he goes.

One name that shows up regularly on his feed is Chantakan Chanpalangsri, a fellow Thai golfer and business professional. While he hasn’t confirmed anything publicly, the two often share photos and exchange birthday wishes, hinting that she might be more than just a friend. Whether or not she’s his girlfriend, Chantakan seems to be an important part of his inner circle.

With a friend and former college teammate now on the bag, the question is—can Collin finally break his two-year winless streak? No major titles since 2021, no PGA Tour win since late 2023—could this familiar partnership be the spark he’s been missing?