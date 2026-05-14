Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Katherine Zhu

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Katherine Zhu

Who is Katherine Zhu?

Collin Morikawa is one of golf’s biggest stars, and since 2017,has been a constant presence in his journey. Morikawa has often credited her support as an important part of his success, even joking that his major championship wins began after she entered his life. While he manages the pressure of competing on golf’s biggest stages, Zhu is widely seen as his steady source of calm and confidence.

Katherine Zhu was born in Vancouver, Canada, and has lived in many different parts of the world. She spent her high school years in China at a private school before moving to California for college. She attended Pepperdine University, where she studied international management and became a star on the school’s golf team.

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During her time in college, Katherine was not just great at sports but also a very strong student. She earned several awards for her high grades and her skills on the golf course. Her international background helped her understand different cultures, which she says made it easier for her to connect with people from all over the world during her golf travels.

What is Katherine Zhu’s height and age?

As of early 2026, Katherine is 30 years old. She stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, which is a great height for the many sports she has played throughout her life.

While she hasn’t talked much about her specific religious beliefs in public, Katherine often speaks about the importance of being strong and showing respect to others. She believes that golf teaches people to stay positive even when things are not going well. This grounded attitude has helped her support Collin through the highs and lows of his professional career.

How did Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu meet?

Collin and Katherine are college sweethearts who met in 2017. Even though they went to different schools—Collin was at UC Berkeley, and Katherine was at Pepperdine—they met through their shared love for golf. They clicked immediately and started dating shortly after their first meeting.

Their relationship grew stronger over the next few years as they both finished school. Collin eventually proposed to Katherine in the Bahamas in late 2021. He later admitted that he was much more nervous about asking her to marry him than he ever was playing in a major golf tournament. They officially got married in November 2022 in a beautiful ceremony in Los Angeles.

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What does Katherine Zhu do for a living?

Katherine is a former college golf champion, so she knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the sport. While she is often seen supporting Collin at his tournaments, she has also found a new passion for running. She has become a dedicated runner and has successfully finished several half marathons and full marathons, including the famous New York City Marathon.

Besides her own athletic goals, Katherine plays a huge role in Collin’s career. She sometimes acts as his caddie during fun events and is always there to help him stay focused. She also manages their life together and takes care of their goldendoodle, Koa. Her management experience from college helps her handle the busy schedule that comes with being married to a top pro golfer.

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Who are Katherine Zhu’s parents?

Katherine comes from a very athletic family. Her father, Mike Chu, was a champion tennis player, and her mother was a competitive track runner. Growing up with parents who loved sports meant that Katherine was always active, playing everything from soccer to tennis before she finally decided to focus on golf.

Her family is of Chinese ethnicity, and they raised her with a strong work ethic. Her parents’ background in professional sports was a major factor in Katherine’s involvement in athletics. They taught her that hard work is the only way to achieve real results, a lesson she still follows today in her marriage and fitness journey.

Katherine Zhu’s Instagram

Katherine is very active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life both on and off the golf course. From travel moments with Collin Morikawa to updates on her running journey, her Instagram gives fans a closer look at their life together. She also uses the platform to post heartfelt messages about Collin’s achievements and the adventures they continue to share together.

From her early days as a top student-athlete to her recent success as a marathon runner, Katherine has shown that she has plenty of drive and talent of her own. Since 2017, she has been the anchor for Collin Morikawa, helping him win some of the biggest trophies in golf. As they continue their life together, Katherine remains a vital part of his success and a source of inspiration for many.