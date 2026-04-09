Who Is Collin Morikawa’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Katherine Zhu

Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu share a story rooted in sport and timing. Their bond grew quietly during college years, away from the heavy spotlight. Today, they stand as one of golf’s most grounded young couples.

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Who is Collin Morikawa’s Wife, Katherine Zhu?

Katherine Zhu, whose full name is Katherine Huaxi Zhu, was born in Vancouver, Canada. She spent part of her childhood moving between countries, shaping her global outlook early. For high school, she attended Zhuji Hailiang Private High School in China. Those years helped her stay disciplined while balancing academics and sports commitments.

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Later, she moved back to the United States for higher education. She enrolled at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, where she studied international management. Alongside her studies, she consistently played collegiate golf at a competitive level. She earned academic honors like WGCA All-American Scholar during her college career. Sports always stayed close, influenced by her athletic family background, while she was growing up.

Her father, Mike Chu, was a professional tennis player earlier. That environment naturally pushed her toward sports from a young age. Before golf, she even played tennis and won amateur competitions as a teenager. Eventually, golf became her main focus and passion during her college years. Today, she’s known for both her athletic past and her public presence.

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What is Katherine Zhu’s Height and Age?

Katherine Zhu is currently in her late twenties, close to Collin Morikawa’s age. While her exact birth year isn’t publicly confirmed, she appears to be around 27–29. She stands at an estimated height of about 5 feet 6 inches. That’s around average height, giving her a balanced athletic build overall.

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There’s no confirmed public information about her religious beliefs or faith. She hasn’t openly discussed following any specific religion in interviews so far. However, her upbringing reflects strong cultural influences from both China and Canada. Her lifestyle suggests that discipline, respect, and balance deeply shaped her worldview. Like many public figures, she keeps personal beliefs relatively private and low-key.

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How did Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu meet?

Their story began in 2017, during their college years in California. Morikawa studied at the University of California, Berkeley, while Zhu attended nearby Pepperdine University. Despite different campuses, golf circles often brought student-athletes together naturally. That’s where they first met and instantly connected over shared interests.

They started dating in April 2017, keeping things simple and genuine. Morikawa once joked about an early rooftop date that felt slightly awkward. That moment showed how normal their relationship felt despite their rising careers. Soon after meeting her, he even won his first college tournament. He often credits her as a calming presence during those early wins.

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Their relationship grew steadily through amateur events and early professional struggles. Zhu quietly supported him through travel, pressure, and career-defining tournaments. He proposed in November 2021 during a trip to the Bahamas. They married in November 2022, surrounded by close friends and family.

What does Katherine Zhu do for a living?

Katherine Zhu is a former collegiate golfer with strong academic achievements. While she doesn’t play professionally, golf remains part of her lifestyle. She occasionally appears at tournaments, supporting Morikawa during important events. Sometimes, she even steps in as his caddie during special occasions.

Beyond golf, she has built a presence through social media and collaborations. Her degree in international management also opens doors in business-related roles. While she keeps a relatively low-profile career, she stays active in fitness. She has completed multiple half marathons, showing commitment to athletic discipline. Her life blends sports, travel, and supporting her husband’s demanding career.

Meet Katherine Zhu’s Parents

Katherine Zhu comes from a deeply athletic and culturally rich family background. Her father, Mike Chu, was a professional tennis player earlier in life. Her mother was involved in competitive track and field athletics. That combination naturally encouraged sports from a very young age. Her parents are of Chinese ethnicity and have strong cultural roots. They supported her journey across countries for education and sports development.

Growing up, she was exposed to both Eastern and Western lifestyles equally. This helped her adapt easily to international environments later. There’s limited public information about siblings or extended family details. However, her upbringing clearly revolved strongly around discipline, sports, and education. Her parents’ athletic influence is visible in her competitive mindset even today.

Katherine Zhu’s Instagram

Katherine Zhu is active on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life. Her handle is @katherine_morikawa, where she posts travel, fitness, and golf moments. She often shares photos supporting Morikawa during tournaments worldwide. Her content feels personal, not overly curated or commercialized heavily.

She is less active on platforms like Twitter or Facebook publicly. Most of her engagement happens through Instagram with a growing follower base. Her posts also include moments with their dog, Koa, and close friends. Fans enjoy seeing the human side behind a professional athlete’s journey. She keeps things simple, which resonates well with her audience online.

Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu’s relationship feels steady and genuine throughout. They met young, grew together, and consistently supported each other’s ambitions. While Morikawa shines on the course, Zhu’s presence adds balance behind the scenes. Together, they represent a modern partnership built on respect, timing, and shared passion.