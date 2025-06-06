Who Is Cristobal Del Solar’s Wife? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

Even bad weather couldn’t have stopped Cristobal Del Solar from achieving his iconic win at the 2024 The Ascendant. On Sunday, amidst a weather delay, Del Solar shot two eagles, a birdie, and a 66. He eventually finished 22-under, took the win, and called his wife, Alexandra Del Solar. “I called my wife when I was signing the scorecard. She was bawling, she was crying and she’s taking care of my daughter. So I didn’t know if she was crying because of her or because of me, but they’re all very happy.” So, who is Alexandra Del Solar — the one he turns to first in moments of happiness?

Alexandra Del Solar is a pretty private person (given her private Instagram), so it’s no surprise that she comes into the public space fewer times than her husband. A nurse by profession, Alexandra Del Solar celebrates her birthday on the 17th of April. Even though Mrs. Del Solar is a private person, it’s quite surprising how she met her husband. While studying at the University of Florida, Cristobal Del Solar enjoyed his time there so much that he decided to make it his home, settling in Jupiter, where many top golfers live. Being close to golfing legends like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler gave him valuable networking opportunities. That’s where the two met, in Florida.

After dating for a while, the couple got engaged in 2020 and married in late October 2022. After facing challenges in conceiving, they welcomed their daughter, Penelope, in 2024, bringing joy to their family. However, the arrival of their daughter, Penelope, wasn’t very easy. As per a post from December 12, 2023, Alexandra shared that the couple went through trouble conceiving. Eventually, they decided on IVF.

“After over a year of trying to conceive with so many disappointments, tears, failed procedures, countless doctor visits, and hundreds of injections… we finally have our miracle baby! And she’s a GIRL!🎀 Science is cool. Our bodies are cool,” she shared on Instagram. They eventually welcomed Penelope to their family in June 2024 at 3:30 AM. However, despite the difficulty, the couple loves their daughter infinitely. They even have an Instagram for little Penelope!

Penelope’s Instagram account, and the couple’s forgetful wedding anniversary

“Just a baby doing baby things✨Exploring the world & new clubhouses one golf tournament at a time⛳ Mama @alexandra_delsolar & Papi @cristobaldelsolar,” reads Penelope Del Solar’s Instagram bio. Though there are only a few posts on the account (7, to be exact), the couple’s love for their daughter is pretty obvious. Their latest Instagram post comes from the Valspar Championship. Both Alexandra Del Solar and her baby were present to support Cristobal Del Solar. Sharing the pictures, the post reads, “Cheering on dad in my sleep sack because Tampa is chilly & mom didn’t bring me a jacket🥶⛳ @pxgapparel needs baby clothes!”

Then, there’s that funny forgetful two-year wedding anniversary! As per Alexandra Del Solar’s post, the couple forgot their wedding anniversary in 2024, and her mom actually reminded them of the special day. They shared a laugh about it, recognizing that “this is life in this moment in time,” with their priorities having shifted. “Sleep deprived & covered in baby puke while Cris is on the road, grinding & working hard for our little family during another 7-week stretch. We may not be able to celebrate our love & commitment together in person this year but our love has only continued to grow, especially after welcoming our sweet little girl into the family,” Alexandra Del Solar shared. “Kick ass on the road… see you soon ⛳🏌️,” she signed off.

Honestly, what a lovely family!