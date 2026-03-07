Who Is Daniel Berger’s Caddie? All About the 4X PGA Tour Champion’s Trusted Bagman

Playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Daniel Berger ended 13-under, leading by as many as five shots at the halfway mark. Despite the likes of Rory McIlroy in hot pursuit, there is a strong possibility that the US professional golfer might go the distance and clinch a victory.

And this did not come out of the blue. Last year, too, he showed glimpses of his excellence by clinching top-25 finishes in the US Open, The Open Championship, and the 2025 Masters. Interestingly, all of his newfound zeal came after his return to the circuit post-lockdown. And part of that could be attributed to the fact that Berger teamed up with a special person, who played a huge role in his future success. That person is none other than his caddie, Josh Cassell.

Who Is Daniel Berger’s Caddie Josh Cassell?

According to reports from Golfmonthly.com, Cassell and Berger paired up back in June 2020. And since then, the duo has had quite a successful stint. Looking at Cassell’s career, he seems to be quite an experienced campaigner. He has been around the professional circuit for more than 25 years now. Apart from Berger, Cassell had also caddied for names like Geoff Ogilvy, Billy Horschel, John Senden, Jason Duffner, and more.

Quite expectedly, over his illustrious career as a caddie, there have been several memorable moments. One such occasion came when Senden won the 2014 Valspar Championship. However, the most GOATed moment for Cassell perhaps came with Horschel. Back in 2017, the 39-year-old missed the cut at The Players Championship. Surprisingly, Cassell predicted that Horschel would win at the AT&T Byron Nelson a week later.

At the time, it sounded pretty absurd. But much to everyone’s surprise, the duo actually won the tournament as Horschel edged out Jason Day in a playoff. And this is exactly what Cassell loves about his job.

Speaking on what serves as the biggest motivation, the Knoxville native answered quite quaintly: “Having the opportunity to make a difference in the player’s performance when trying to win a golf tournament.”

USA Today via Reuters January 8, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Daniel Berger putts on the 14th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports| Credits: Reuters

Meanwhile, Berger also had other caddies accompanying him during his career. Grant Berry and Lance Berry previously had the bag for the American. Out of the duo, Berry had some significant success, as Berger won the FedEx St. Jude Classic in 2016 and 2017. However, despite having worked with multiple caddies, Berger chose Cassell following his comeback from injury.

Daniel Berger turned to familiar caddie, Josh Cassell, for comeback after injury

“My everyday life sucked,” said 4x PGA champion Daniel Berger, referring to the time when he was constantly struggling with his back pain.

It was back in 2022 when he had to take a step back from the greens when an unprecedentedly serious lower-back injury derailed him. He was particularly suffering from a slight bulge in a lower disc and deep bone sensitivity. He decided to stay away from surgery and kept himself in training and rehab, which finally gave him the strength to be back again in 2024.

But finally, after 19 long months, Berger. After that long hiatus due to back issues, Berger brought back Cassell in 2024 to help manage his return to top-tier golf.

“As the year went on, I felt better, which I’ve never felt in my seven or eight years before. At the end of the year, I was always feeling worse and tired. This year was the first year I’ve ever felt better,” added Berger after his comeback.

While he has previously worked with other caddies, he decided to have Cassell carry his bag on the fairways after his return. After choosing Josh Cassell as his caddie, with whom he had worked for almost two years previously, he started training under a new coach, Mark Blackburn.