Who Is Daniel Berger’s Replacement Michael Brennan? PGA Tour Pro’s Career, Net Worth, Background & More

The third edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational is just around the corner. Scheduled to take place from December 12 to 14 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, the tournament will see LPGA and the PGA Tour pros tee off in pairings. Unfortunately, just days before the start, Charley Hull’s partner, Daniel Berger, withdrew from the tournament, and Michael Brennan was announced as his replacement. Now, while this was pretty surprising news, no details about the reason for the withdrawal have been confirmed. Now, with Berger out of the tournament, let us get to know Brennan.

Who is Michael Brennan?

Brennan, 23, was born on February 9, 2002, in Leesburg, Virginia. Both his parents, Michael and Shannon, were ardent golf lovers, and Brennan was introduced to it at a fairly early age. Since childhood, Brennan has liked golf while swinging his club at the River Creek Club.

Imago Michael Brennan holds on to his lead in pursuit of a wire-to-wire victory at the BioSteel Championship. (PGA TOUR Americas)

Sensing his interest in the sport, Brennan got golf lessons from his coach, Adam Harrell, starting at 12 years old. Coming to his academics, the 23-year-old PGA Tour golfer attended Tuscarora High School. Next up, Brennan got admitted to the Academy of Engineering and Technology for further studies.

Over the years, Brennan’s golfing skills took center stage, and in 2019, he signed with Wake Forest University. Playing for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Brennan won a whopping eight individual titles in a span of four years from 2020 to 2024. And soon, he continued his good work in the PGA, too.

A look at Michael Brennan’s PGA Tour accolades

Immediately after finishing college, Brennan turned professional in 2024. Owing to his 12th ranking in the PGA Tour University standings, the 23-year-old got eligible to play in the PGA Tour Americas. With an immediate impact, Brennan dominated proceedings with three titles and led the points list. Such a stellar show earned him promotion to the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour, too. However, the best was still to come.

Playing in the Bank of Utah Championship, Brennan had the opportunity to play in his first official PGA Tour event. The 23-year-old closed with a 66 to win by four strokes over Rico Hoey. And with that, he directly earned the PGA Tour card while bypassing the need to play in the Korn Ferry. In the 6 events he has played so far on the Tour, he has earned $1,192,399.

Now, with another great opportunity to get into the spotlight, fans cannot wait to see how he performs in the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational.