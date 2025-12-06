Who Is Daniel Rodrigues’ Girlfriend? All About DP World Tour Golfer’s Love Life

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

“It’s the dream… if you had asked me if I was going to be able to do it then I’d have probably said you’re crazy,” said Daniel Rodrigues, a graduate of all three DP World Tour Qualifying School stages this year. He earned his spot by skipping the PGA Tour qualifying school to chase the DPWT’s Race to Dubai. So far, so good. But one big reason behind his success Down Under? His girlfriend, Drizzy.

According to Rodrigues’s Instagram, he and Drizzy met back in 2021, probably during their college days. In a 2022 post, Rodrigues shared a photo of them with the caption, “Home🤍.” Naturally, it got lots of love from friends and fans. But more was to come in the couple’s life in the following years.

In a 2023 throwback post, the couple was spotted chilling with friends at a pub and other Downtown Chicago spots. Sharing their pics, Rodrigues captioned, “deep dish. bent grass. Chicago, we’ll be back. 😎.” Fast forward to 2024, Drizzy’s seen cheering him on the course and showing up for all the big moments. About that, he posted, “3 years with my Drizzy. Hoping for a contract extension. Love you❤️❤️❤️.”

A fresh name on the scene, Rodrigues isn’t exactly a household word yet. Maybe that’s why everyone’s blinking twice at his lead in this week’s Australian Open (T2). It could also explain why the Portuguese player keeps his private life, well, private, as is evident from the sparse updates about his relationship on social media.

Regardless, Drizzy was present when Rodrigues graduated from Texas A&M University last year. He shared the same in an Instagram post, writing, “Gigs Forever❤️.” Undeniably, it all worked in Rodrigues’s favor, especially after he secured his DP World Tour card last month, just eleven months after completing his graduation.

Since the DP World Tour teed off in 1972, 110 Portuguese players have swung by golf’s global stage, but only five made 50+ appearances, and José-Filipe Lima and Daniel Silva are the exclusive titleholders. For years, Ricardo Gouveia, a seven-time champ on the HotelPlanner Tour, flew the Portuguese flag solo on the DP World Tour.

After Pedro Figueiredo just missed out on reclaiming his DP World Tour card at Final Stage qualifying last week, Rodrigues will step in to keep Gouveia company in the 2026 Race to Dubai clubhouse. That, of course, makes Rodrigues one of the most important names in the Portuguese golfing scene. Now, here’s what you need to know about the guy himself.

Daniel Rodrigues and the future of Portuguese golf

In November, ahead of his showing at the DP World Tour’s BMW Australian PGA Championship (T33), Daniel Rodrigues told the Tour, “Especially from where I’m from. There are not many players from Portugal that have ever done that [to hold a card on the Tour].” No wonder, considering the aforementioned history of Portuguese golf, the President of the Portuguese Golf Federation, Pedro Nunes Pedro called the pro’s feat “a great day for golf in Portugal.”

Born in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, Rodrigues turned pro last season and mostly played on the HotelPlanner Tour. His Qualifying School kicked off in early September at Belgium’s Hulencourt, where he snagged a respectable fourth place at the First Stage.

After that, he made two appearances on the HotelPlanner Tour back home and in Italy, before clinching his spot at the Final Stage by tying for fifth at the Second Stage, hosted at Spain’s Desert Springs Resort. The Final Stage is known as one of golf’s toughest marathons, spanning six rounds where experience is usually the MVP.

But Rodrigues tossed that saying aside with a strong finish at INFINITUM in Spain, shooting six rounds under 70 to tie for fifth and earn his hard. When asked about it, this is what he said, “Coming into the week I did not know what to expect but you just try to do what you have been doing all the way from First Stage all the way here. I’m happy.”

Yes, it’s a bit of a grind to maintain his professional life in two places at once and then personal life, but the pro confessed, “it’s just what you have to do to be where you want to be.” Yes, a perfect guy to watch out for.