Who Is Davis Bryant? 25-Year-Old DP World Tour Pro’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

In 2024, after Davis Bryant scored a T3 finish and raked $4,300 at the Asher Tour Talking Stick Championship, he couldn’t help but say, “It’s never always going to be that easy. I wish it was.” And that’s the thing, golf is never easy. Despite that, the Colorado State University alum is looking to change his fortune this season. Post his top-ten finish at the 2025 Italian Open, Bryant is looking to make an even stronger appearance at the 2025 BMW International Open. However, given his sudden rise in the golf world, you cannot help but wonder: Who is Davis Bryant?

Davis Bryant, ranked the top golfer in Colorado and No. 54 in the class of 2018 by the National Junior Golf Scoreboard, qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 2015 and 2017, reaching match play in 2017. He became the 2017 CHSAA Class 5A State Champion and earned High School Player of the Year honors. The 25-year-old Bryant won three Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado Major Championships in 2017, securing the Junior Golf Alliance of Colorado Player of the Year title.

Additionally, he participated in the Junior Americas Cup three times for Team Colorado and received selection by the First Tee to play in the 2015 Champions Tour Nature Valley First Tee Open. However, there’s more to know about the rising star!

This is a developing story…