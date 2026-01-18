Who Is Davis Riley’s Wife? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Partner, Alexandra Patton

Following a successful 2022 campaign, Davis Riley married Alexandra Patton at the end of the year. The couple had gotten engaged at the beginning of that same year. However, the duo actually met years ago.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Riley strove hard to reach the higher pedestals of his career, he had his ‘best friend’, Alexandra Patton by his side. It was back in 2015 when Riley enrolled at the University of Alabama. Alongside being ranked the nation’s best collegiate player during his junior year, he also found something even more meaningful on that campus – the love of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Davis Riley’s Wife, Alexandra Patton?

Alexandra Patton was born on 21 April 1997 in her hometown, Dallas, Texas. Patton, too, studied at the University of Alabama, where she first met her husband. She studied hospitality management and meeting and event planning. Earning a degree in the same, she graduated in 2019, the same year Riley earned his professional status in the sport. Back in her college days, Patton was a cheerleader for her University football team.

After tying the knot with Riley, Alexandra started using ‘Alexandra Patton Riley’ as her official full name. She chose to use her maiden name Patton as a middle name after marrying.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Alexandra Patton’s Height and Age?

Patton’s is currently 28 years old, just a year younger than her husband. Although her husband’s career demands him to lead a life under the limelight, Patton has chosen to maintain a private life. Thus further details about her height or religious belief are not readily available in the public forum. Although she prefers to lead a private life, she has often been spotted alongside the greens, showering support for her husband.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Davis Riley and Alexandra Patton Meet?

Alexandra Patton met Davis Riley at the University of Alabama, where they both studied together. They started dating in 2017. After dating for five long years, Riley proposed marriage to the love of his life. In a beautiful, scenic setting beside a lake, the golfer got down on one knee and proposed to Patton with a stunning diamond ring.

He shared the moment on social media and captioned it, “Little more exciting off week than most! Can’t believe I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend! I love you, Alexandra Patton!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davis Riley (@davis_riley) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

While the duo chose to maintain privacy about their D-day, and did not share much, they posted a few pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote, “Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together! 12|17|22”.

What Does Alexandra Patton Do for a Living?

Right after earning her degree in college, she took up a career at Phi Mu Alpha Zeta. In 2019, Patton took up a job at Deloitte. From July 2019 to December 2021, she worked at the company as an Executive Coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

After two years, in 2021, Patton was offered a promotion. Her LinkedIn profile further reveals that she serves in the position of recruiting coordinator and an executive coordinator for her company.

Reflecting on his wife’s professional achievements, the proud husband once stated, “Yeah, she [Alexandra Patton] took a corporate job with Deloitte in Dallas, and we’ve been married for a little over two years. Someone’s got to have a real job somewhere, right?”

Imago Credits: Instagram/@davis_riley

However, that’s not all. Mrs. Riley also holds the position of a part-time instructor for a fitness studio, The Pilates Barre

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Davis Riley and Alexandra Patton Have Children?

Davis Riley and Alexandra Patton do not have any children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandra Patton’s Social Media

Alexandra Patton’s Instagram handle with the user name of ‘sapriley97’ has more than 2.5k followers. However, she has chosen to keep her profile private.

Her Instagram bio reads, “Roll Tide! by grace through faith.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Davis Riley is active on his social media handles, he seldom shares pictures and moments from his personal life. However, he did share heartwarming posts when the duo got engaged and married.

Riley also posted pictures of them at American Football games and the occasional golf tournament. His wife, although she maintains a LinkedIn profile, seemingly does not have an official handle on social media platforms like Facebook or X.