Who Is Denny McCarthy’s Wife, Samantha? PGA Tour WAG’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

Denny McCarthy has built a strong reputation on the PGA Tour. Although he has not won any tournament yet, he is known for his consistency, which is why he sits at the 65th position on the OWGR. Denny recently teamed with LPGA star Nelly Korda at the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational. This was their second mixed-team pairing. They also teamed at the 2022 QBE Shootout and tied for fifth. While his performances on the course often draw the spotlight, there is also a lot of attention on his personal life, including his wife, Samantha McCarthy. She is the woman who stands alongside him and supports his journey beyond the fairways.

Who is Denny McCarthy’s wife, Samantha McCarthy?

Born on March 5, 1995, in Saint Joseph, Michigan, Samantha McCarthy graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic High School in 2013. She then headed to Western Michigan University and completed her journalism graduation in 2017. During her time at Western Michigan University, she was active in the Delta Zeta sorority and club tennis. She relocated to Florida post-college to support Denny’s golf career.

Denny McCarthy and Samantha McCarthy’s dating life and marriage

Samantha and Denny began dating before 2016. However, their first public photos appeared in May 2016. It was Samantha who uploaded an image of the two on her Instagram handle. The photo featured the two side-hugging each other in front of a marina. The caption read, “I’ve loved Florida a little more this time 😏.” Since then, Denny McCarthy has constantly been part of her Instagram posts.

McCarthy on the other hand, started his Instagram handle with her then-girlfriend, Samantha McCarthy’s photo. While many fans would have seen the photos of the two on her account, the PGA Tour pro introduced her on his account with the caption, “I’ve been told my gram game is weak and I need to start posting so I’ll start with this beauty. Happy Valentine’s Day babe, always a great day when I get to spend it with you 😘”

They got engaged in May 2023 and married on December 15, 2023, in Palm Beach, Florida. Samantha posted their wedding photos on Instagram with just the date and a heart emoji as the caption. Denny McCarthy responded with a carousel of images on his handle on December 23, 2023.

The couple lives in Jupiter, Florida, home to many professional golfers, with dogs Juno and Dublin.

Samantha McCarthy professional life

Samantha McCarthy’s professional life started in 2013, when she joined Point O Woods Golf and Country Club as a tennis instructor and office secretary. She held on to that job for 3 years and 5 months before switching into the real estate industry.

She was an administrative assistant at The Zecca Group and Illustrated Properties in October 2018. Her focus was on high-end coastal homes in the Palm Beach and Jupiter areas. Her market expertise has built a strong reputation among clients seeking premium properties. McCarthy stayed on the role till January 2022.

Since October 2019, she has also been a realtor with Illustrated Properties. It’s been over six years now, as she continues to play her role at the organization. But she does not just focus on her career, she balances it with travel to Denny’s tournaments.

Samantha McCarthy’s support for Denny McCarthy’s career

Samantha provides key support to Denny McCarthy’s career. She is often seen on the golf course cheering for her husband. McCarhty was there to support her husband at The Masters 2024 and 2025. Both of them shared the same on their respective Instagram accounts. This partnership underscores her role beyond the fairways, fostering stability during a season with strong finishes like T5 at Genesis Invitational.