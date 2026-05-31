Who Is Eric Cole’s Wife, Stephanie? Everything You Need to Know About PGA Tour WAG

Eric Cole, son of former LPGA star Laura Baugh, is in contention to win his first PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026. After starting the week with rounds of 67 and 68, the American professional hit a round of 7-under 63 to rise to the lead. While he is rising on the PGA Tour now, his partner Stephanie Williams has quietly remained by his side even during his lows and early golf journey.

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Who is Eric Cole’s wife, Stephanie Williams?

Williams was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1993. The 32-year-old spent much of her childhood in Boston, Massachusetts, and currently resides in Delray Beach, Florida, with her husband.

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There’s not much known about her educational background or early life publicly. Despite her marriage to a rising PGA Tour pro, she has maintained a private life. Even her Instagram account is private. However, there are a few instances where she has appeared in Eric Cole’s Instagram posts, especially before they got married.

Eric Cole and Stephanie Williams’ relationship timeline

The couple met through competitive golf events after Cole turned pro in 2009. However, the exact date when they first met or started dating is not public yet. It was in January 2016 when Stephanie Williams first appeared on the American professional’s Instagram handle. Uploading an image of the two sitting next to each other, Cole wrote, “This girl I know 😍.”

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The two have been in a relationship since then and took the next step in February 2023, when Cole proposed to her at Pebble Beach. He chose the iconic 18th green at Pebble Beach Golf Links for his proposal. After completing a practice round, he took Stephanie Williams, while she was under the notion that it was just a photo with the famous Pebble Beach Lodge and scenic ocean views.

“I didn’t expect it. He totally surprised me,” she said.

After 10 months, the couple tied the knot on December 9, 2023.

“Best day of my life. Thanks to all our friends and family who helped make our wedding so special! #magicole @william_step,” Eric Cole wrote in a carousel Instagram post of his wedding photos.

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Their wedding took place at the Reefhouse Resort & Marina in Florida. It was a small gathering of just 200 guests. Stephanie Williams was in a white wedding gown, and Eric Cole complemented her dress with a navy-blue suit for the ceremony.

Stephanie Williams’ role in Eric Cole’s golf career

Although Stephanie doesn’t prefer public attention, she has been a constant source of support throughout Cole’s professional journey. The 37-year-old Eric Cole has taken years, not just months, to play on the PGA Tour. During his time playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, Williams used to regularly travel alongside him.

Tournament spectators have spotted her cheering for Eric Cole from the sidelines and celebrating key moments. Many from his family and friend circle have even said that his wife genuinely shares his passion for golf.

As Eric Cole’s profile continues to grow on the PGA Tour, Stephanie Williams will continue to provide steady support while avoiding the spotlight.