Who Is Harris English’s New Caddie at The Open 2025? Why Is His Bagman of 4 Years Absent?

Harris English surged to the top at the 2025 Open Championship while adjusting to the shock of playing without his longtime caddie. “I think it is a bit silly,” he said, after Eric Larson was denied entry into the U.K., forcing a last-minute change on golf’s biggest stage.

Forced to quickly adjust, English found himself paired with his putting coach, Ramon Bescansa. Larson, his trusted guide of nearly a decade, had been denied entry into the U.K. due to a decades-old drug conviction, despite strong support from English, the PGA Tour, and the R&A. Larson had served over ten years for cocaine trafficking, but had since transformed his life, becoming not just a caddie but the core of English’s competitive rhythm.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” English said. “Every player or caddie has their different cadence of how they like things.” Still, he praised Ramon Bescansa for stepping in seamlessly. “Luckily for Ramon, he’s worked with me for so long. He knows what I like,” English said. “We really got that right out of the gate.” English did everything he could to get Larson cleared. He sent letters alongside the PGA Tour and R&A, hoping to sway immigration officials. But despite their efforts, the decision stood. “I did everything I could to help,” English told bunkered.co.uk earlier this week. “He had a lot of people helping him out. I guess it just didn’t get in the right hands.” English felt the situation was unfair. “He’s not a threat to society,” he said. “He was just coming here to help me compete,” he added.

English has kept in touch with Eric Larson despite his longtime caddie’s absence, exchanging texts throughout the week. And the fact that he did this with his backup caddie—technically, his backup’s backup—makes his seven-birdie round even more impressive. “He was kind of a Plan B in the books,” English admitted, referring to Ramon Bescansa, his putting coach of over a decade. “Luckily for Ramon, he’s worked with me for so long. He knows exactly what I like,” English said, praising Bescansa’s quick adjustment and reassuring presence at Royal Portrush.

Though English admits Larson’s absence created an emotional void, Bescansa’s familiar voice and deep understanding of his approach significantly softened the disruption. “We really got that right out of the gate,” English noted, grateful for Bescansa’s steady hand during an unexpected challenge.

English also acknowledged the unique perspective Larson always provided, given his journey from prison to redemption. “Eric’s story is impressive,” he said earlier this week, emphasizing Larson’s resilience. Yet, on a day defined by adaptation, Bescansa’s presence offered the comfort of routine and helped English navigate one of the biggest moments of his season. And he wasn’t the only one juggling emotions. Across the course, other players faced their own mental battles as the pressure of The Open took hold.

Stress and Strain at Royal Portrush

Harris English battles the emotional void left by longtime caddie Eric Larson, and Royal Portrush has also tested players with unexpected disruptions. On the 11th tee, two-time major champion Jon Rahm let frustration boil over after a fan broke tournament etiquette, whistling during his backswing. Managing a tense moment, he snapped, “Really? Whistling? Great time. Right in my backswing”—before bogeying the hole under tricky conditions. Moreover, the emotional ripple didn’t stop with English. After a fan’s poorly timed whistle on the 11th tee, the Spaniard bogeyed two straight holes. He steadied with a birdie on 14, but admitted the noise gave him an outlet more than anything else. “It was bad timing,” he said. “I think I just used the moment to let out any tension I had.”

Chasing his third major, the Spaniard eyes history at Royal Portrush. A win this week would give him three different majors—something no other Spanish player has achieved. “Being the only one to three different majors… makes it very, very special,” he said. He’s riding momentum too, with top-15 finishes in all three majors this year and a recent runner-up at LIV’s Andalucia event.

Altogether, Royal Portrush has demanded more than just technical precision—it’s asked players to navigate personal disruptions and high-stakes pressure with poise. From English competing without his trusted caddie to Rahm confronting distractions mid-swing, the opening rounds have underscored a central truth of major championship golf: the emotional game is just as unforgiving as the physical one.