Who Is Hye-Jin Choi’s Caddie? Professional Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

Hye Jin Choi is quickly picking up heat on the LPGA Tour, joining the circuit in 2022. Since then, her career has shown an upward trajectory. Ranked 4th in ball striking and 6th in strokes gained total (+1.69), Choi continues to position herself as a reliable hitter. Although she has yet to claim her maiden LPGA title, a T4 at the 2025 US Women’s Open showcases her ability to perform at the highest level. Helping her navigate her way into the circuit, Choi’s first caddie, Pete Godfrey, continues to hold the bags for her.

Having more than a decade of experience on the LPGA Tour, Godfrey understands the ins and outs of the circuit by heart. For a rising star like Choi, Godfrey becomes a valuable asset to the team. Without a doubt, Godfrey has an undeniable influence on Choi’s career.

Born and raised in Slough, England, Godfrey’s favorite courses come from his home country: Sunningdale Old and Royal Melbourne. He happened to stumble upon the profession while he caddied for his friends. Godfrey claims that he’s “still trying to figure out” his life and career, reflecting his adaptable and mature persona.

Godfrey has finished 14 years on the circuit. What he loves most about his job is “helping players to improve and maximize their potential.” Bringing this passion to the courses, he had held the bags for numerous top-ranked female golfers.

Godfrey caddied for Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016, including at the British Open, which she won. He also worked with Ha Na Jang before being named the Caddie of the Year in 2017. That’s when Godfrey and Lydia Ko first partnered up, working through the 2017 season before parting ways in 2018. Godfrey also caddied for retired LPGA pro Jane Park, with whom his relationship grew stronger on and off the courses. The couple got married in 2017.

The English caddie first took up Choi’s contract in 2022 when she first joined the LPGA circuit. A picture of the duo walking together in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in May of 2022 traces back their relationship. Since then, Godfrey has helped Choi find her ground on the challenging LPGA Tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hye jin choi (@hyejin_choi1)

Explaining the role of a caddie, Godfrey shared how it’s much more than just carrying the bags. “We basically scout the golf course, check yardages, and kind of look at the conditions for the week,” Godfrey said. “See how it’s going to be and do some preparation. So, when our players arrive, we know where to tell them to go and what shots to hit and what to look out for.”

Now that we know about Pete Godfrey’s career, let’s dig into his lifestyle and how he spends time off the greens.

Pete Godfrey’s life away from the greens

Pete has a life wrapped around golf. With Jane Park formerly competing on the LPGA circuit, Godfrey’s lifestyle consists of hectic travel schedules and constant back-and-forth with the tour. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and, in 2020, shared an update that changed their lives forever.

The couple announced news of Park’s pregnancy in 2020. Soon after, daughter Grace was born. But the high from the new family didn’t last long;in July 2021, Grace got diagnosed with a rare epileptic disease. Grace was only 10 months old when her parents discovered it, after she experienced multiple seizures and brain swelling.

In the shocking moment, the family didn’t expect Grace to survive. However, doctors put the baby on medications and frequent check-ups, saving her life. That’s when Park stepped down from the LPGA circuit. Acknowledging Pete’s role, Park shared online, “Shout-out to the disability dads who rarely get shown online, even though their love and sacrifice are the backbone of so many families.” This shows how Godfrey finds time for his wife and daughter even amid his hectic tour schedule.

In a particularly heart-touching moment in 2023, Jane Park returned to action in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after 2 years of leaving the circuit. Godfrey joined her, too, resuming his old position as her caddie. Daughter Grace Godfrey also joined the event, enjoying itfrom the audience.

Reflecting on the moment, Park later said, “The fact that we’re here, the fact that I get to play with an amazing partner and raise awareness for epilepsy and disability.”

This wholesome family reunion on the golf course reflects the deep bond the Godfreys share. There’s no doubt, beyond the greens, Pete Godfrey’s foremost priority is his family.