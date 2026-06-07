Who Is J.T. Poston’s Caddie, Aaron Flener? All About Ex-Golfer Turned Bagman Explored

Aaron Flener and Poston have been working together since late 2017. The duo celebrated the 2019 Wyndham Championship, and Flener said it was the biggest highlight of his caddying career. They also enjoyed a victory at the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

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Flener celebrated on camera in his championship caddie bib, captured by The Caddie Network, singing, “We Are the Champions.”

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Their third win together came at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on October 17-20. There, Poston shot 64, 65, 66, and 67 to finish at 22-under par with a total of 262, earning $1,260,000. Afterwards, Flener posted a video on Twitter of the two toasting.

“With all due respect to Greensboro, NC, and Moline, IL… Las Vegas is a fun place to win a golf tournament,” he wrote.

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Let us get to know Aaron Flener a bit more.

Aaron Flener’s early life and childhood

Flener grew up in Glasgow, Kentucky, and graduated from Glasgow High School in 2001. His golf hero growing up was Kenny Perry, and Perry later helped him get a spot on the golf team at Lipscomb University. Flener has said he will always be grateful for that.

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He had already planned to attend Lipscomb regardless. He attended the school’s Impact program as a junior and senior in high school and said he was going to enroll either way. He played under Coach Ralph Samples from 2001 to 2004 and graduated with the Class of 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in business management and minors in Bible and computer information systems.

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Interestingly, his favorite memory from campus had nothing to do with golf. In one of his interviews, he shared that he was sitting in the third row of the student section when Clayton Osborn hit a 70-footer at the buzzer to beat North Texas in the first-ever basketball game at Allen Arena. Before he knew it, he was at center court in the middle of the crowd.

Aaron Flener’s caddie career

Before his full-time caddying career, Flener worked as a programs and events administrator with the Tennessee Golf Foundation from 2006 to 2009. And before that, he was taking on duties as bookkeeper and office manager at Flener, Inc., and later positions with the State of Tennessee. He started on the caddie circuit in February 2015 on the bag for Kent Bulle, followed by a two-year stint with Stephan Jaeger.

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And back in 2015, at the Latin American Tour, Flener picked up his nickname. Keith Mitchell started calling him “Big Cat,” and it stuck. In late 2017, he joined J.T. Poston’s team, and the two have been together since. On the side, Flener has written for Kentucky Sports Radio since August 2012 and lists karaoke among his hobbies outside golf.

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His favorite course to caddie is Pebble Beach. His favorite PGA Tour stop is The PLAYERS Championship, which he likes for the Jacksonville Beach area as much as the tournament itself.

Aaron Flener’s life off the court

Flener’s relationship status is still unknown, and he lives in Nashville. His brothers Luke and Brett both attended Lipscomb and live in Nashville with their wives, Heather and Samantha. He loves spending time with his nieces Annabelle and Ivy, taking them out for lunch dates and spending afternoons with them.

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Apart from golf, he attends Kentucky basketball games, Tennessee Titans games, and Predators hockey. His Instagram shows him at Neyland Stadium for the Kentucky vs. Tennessee game and at Nashville Super Speedway for the NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400.

He has been on beach trips with friends, including a group trip to Turks and Caicos. He catches a few of Dustin Lynch’s shows every year, a friendship that goes back to their Lipscomb days as teammates.

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He brought his parents to Sedgefield Country Club for the 2025 Wyndham Championship regular-season finale. He was also at Augusta National for The Masters in April 2025, signing off with “Until next time, Augusta.”

His favorite food is Mexican, his drink of choice is Tito’s and soda, and his dream vacation is anywhere with a beach and a pool.

After 54 holes, Poston is leading the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. A win here would be their fourth together on the PGA Tour.