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Who Is J.T. Poston’s Wife, Kelly? Everything You Need to Know About PGA Tour WAG

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Jun 7, 2026 | 8:00 AM CDT

HomeGolf

Who Is J.T. Poston’s Wife, Kelly? Everything You Need to Know About PGA Tour WAG

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

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Jun 7, 2026 | 8:00 AM CDT

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Kelly and J.T. Poston met through J.T.’s close friend and fellow PGA Tour player, Keith Mitchell. From there, the relationship developed steadily. Ever since, she has been by her side. Let us get to know the PGA Tour WAG better.

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Who is Kelly Poston?

Kelly Poston studied biology at the University of Georgia from 2010 to 2014. During her time at UGA, she was part of Kappa Alpha Theta, Order of Omega, and the Charter Scholars program.

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After graduating, Kelly moved into the professional world and currently works at Lockton Companies as an accounts manager. Lockton is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the world. She keeps a deliberately low profile on social media, with her Instagram set to private.

The relationship timeline of Kelly & J.T. Poston

By February 2021, J.T. had publicly declared his feelings. He posted a photo of the two of them on the Augusta National practice range on Valentine’s Day that year, writing that he was looking forward to “many more happy hour sunsets with a few range sessions mixed in between.”

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On November 27, 2021, J.T. proposed to Kelly at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course. After the proposal, they were engaged for just over a year. On August 10, 2022, J.T. posted a birthday tribute to Kelly, calling her “30 and thriving” and his “future wife,” adding that “December 2nd can’t come soon enough,” making it clear the wedding date was already set.

They married on December 2, 2022, at Forbes Farms in St. Simons Island, Georgia. J.T. and the couple posted a wedding photo the following week.

“12/2/22 was the best day of my life. Mrs. Poston, everyone!” they wrote.

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Soon, Kelly shared a pregnancy announcement from Savannah’s waterfront. Their “Baby Girl P” was due in March 2024. On March 20, 2024, J.T. announced the arrival of their first daughter, Katherine Scott Poston, nicknamed “Scottie.”

He called Kelly “a superstar” and said their lives had “changed for the better.” As a new family of three, they adjusted to life on the PGA Tour with a newborn.

“It’s definitely an adjustment,” J.T. Poston said. “I think my wife and I were figuring it out. My mom is here. She’s helping us out, too. So we’ve got plenty of help. We’re just kind of figuring it out.”

By April 2025, at the Masters, J.T. Poston posted a black-and-white family photo at Augusta National with Scottie in tow, calling it a “tradition unlike any other.” The couple also welcomed their second daughter earlier this year.

Kelly Poston has been a steady presence through every chapter of J.T.’s career. With two daughters, a demanding career of her own, and a husband currently leading a major PGA Tour event, she is clearly holding a lot together behind the scenes.

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Vishnupriya Agrawal

1,477 Articles

Vishnupriya Agrawal is a beat reporter at EssentiallySports on the Golf Desk, specializing in breaking news around tour developments, player movement, ranking shifts, and evolving competitive narratives across the PGA and LPGA circuits. She excels at analyzing the ripple effects of major moments, such as headline-grabbing wins or schedule changes, highlighting their impact on player momentum, course strategy, and long-term career trajectories. With a foundation in research-driven writing and a passion for storytelling, Vishnupriya has built a track record of delivering timely and insightful golf coverage. She has also contributed as a freelance sports writer, creating audience-focused content that connects fans to the finer details of the game. Her sharp research abilities and disciplined publishing workflow enable her to craft stories that go beyond the leaderboard, bringing context and clarity to the fast-moving world of professional golf.

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Riya Singhal

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