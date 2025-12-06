Who Is Jack Buchanan? Ethnicity, Personal Life, & More About Golf Pro Explored

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Jack Buchanan is quickly becoming one of those names in golf you hear once and don’t forget. The Aussie talent is already making noise on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia. While he is currently ranked 740th in the OWGR, Buchanan is doing well for himself on the DP World Tour as he is currently ranked 29th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Before turning heads professionally, he built his foundation at the University of Southern California, earning Big Ten All–Freshman Team honors. He played 10 tournaments and posted a 72.20 stroke average with four top-25s, one top-10, and 14 rounds of par or better. The player from Australia has also had several wins along the way, like at the 2024 Webex players series SA.

