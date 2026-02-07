Who Is Jack Doherty? Girlfriend, Net Worth & Other Details About YouTuber Banned by PGA Tour

Jack Doherty just earned a dubious first: the only YouTuber permanently banned from PGA Tour events. The 21-year-old content creator’s latest controversy reignites questions about the Long Island native who built a million-dollar empire filming stunts, crashing supercars, and turning chaos into cash.
On Friday, the R2 at the PGA Tour handed Doherty a lifetime ban after he repeatedly disrupted professional tournaments. He offered a fan $100 to yell “Jacka—” at TPC Scottsdale’s iconic 16th hole when Canadian pro Mackenzie Hughes was about to hit his tee shot. And that action has earned him nothing but a lifetime ban from the PGA tours.
Jack Doherty makes money from a wide range of digital sources, including YouTube ads, livestreaming, brand deals, merchandise, and social media influence. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his total net worth at about $1 million. This is because he has millions of views across platforms and business partnerships tied to his online persona.
Doherty’s personal relationships have received a lot of attention. He was in a very public, live-streamed relationship with influencer McKinley Richardson. They started dating in early 2023 and broke up in March 2025. Their relationship, which included a controversial wedding in Las Vegas and the fallout that followed, was covered by tabloids and increased interest in his content.
Doherty’s love of risky content has also caused problems before. A 2024 livestreamed crash of his McLaren during bad weather led to a ban from the streaming site Kick.
