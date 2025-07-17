Who Is Jacob Skov Olesen? All You Need to Know About 26-Year-Old Pro

In 2024, Jacob Skov Olesen achieved the unimaginable by becoming the first Danish golfer to win the British Amateur. After his historic win, Olesen said, “I’m really proud to be the first Danish winner. I guess that’s something I’ll have forever, which is super cool.” This win, in turn, secured his place for The Open Championship 2024 – where he was one of the four amateurs to make the cut. He eventually finished T60. In 2025, however, he is aiming to make an even better finish at The Open. But the question remains: Who is Jacob Skov Olesen?

Jacob Skov Olesen, born on May 28, 1999, in Roskilde, Denmark, is a prominent amateur golfer known for his impressive achievements on the course. Standing at 6’3″ and playing left-handed, Olesen began his golfing journey at a young age. But his early career highlights include winning the Belgium Juniors Championship in 2016 and earning bronze medals at the Danish stroke play championship for three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

The 26-year-old golfer’s dedication to golf was evident even before his college years, as he worked as a seasonal greenkeeper at Royal Copenhagen Golf Club to support his budding career. He initially attended Ranger College in Texas before transferring to Texas Christian University (TCU), where he excelled in college golf and graduated in 2023 with a degree in communication studies. He is currently pursuing a Master’s in operations management at the University of Arkansas.

His amateur career reached new heights when he won The Amateur Championship in June 2024, making history as the first Dane to do so since the competition’s establishment (1885). This win, in turn, secured his spots at the 2025 Masters and the 2025 U.S. Open – spots that he missed after securing his DP World Tour card at the qualifying school and turning pro. But to play The Open at Royal Portrush was an opportunity he didn’t want to give up as easily, and so secured his spot at the Final Qualifying.

Talking about the same after securing his The Open Championship spot this season, an excited Olesen said, “I’m happy to be back. Once you get the taste for it like I did last year you want to play in The Open again. I had a really fun week at Royal Troon.” Indeed, that is true. However, if Olesen makes an even better finish at Royal Portrush, we are likely to see him next year at Royal Birkdale.

Aside from that, and interestingly, Olesen made his PGA Tour debut just last week at the 2025 Isco Championship; however, he missed the cut. But did you know Jacob Skov Olesen’s girlfriend is also a golfer – and a pretty great one at that, especially with Olesen right by her side?

Jacob Skov Olesen was there for Darcey Harry for her first LET win

Skov Olesen’s versatility knows no bounds. When he’s not competing on the DP World Tour, he often lends his expertise to the Ladies European Tour as a caddie. In June, he had the pleasure of carrying the bag for his girlfriend, Darcey Harry, a fellow professional golfer. Harry’s trust in Skov paid off in a big way, as she claimed her first Ladies European Title at the 2025 Belgian Ladies Open in June.

“She was in Belgium with me for the Soudal Open for the weekend and I wanted to do the same for her. She’d just said goodbye to her caddie, so needed a different one and asked if I wanted to help her out and I was happy to do that,” Olesen told the DP World Tour. Harry was thrilled with Skov’s caddying skills and jokingly said, “He was very good, so he’s not going to be allowed to go back to playing now. He’s actually carrying for me next week, so I’m looking forward to that.

The 22-year-old Harry showcased remarkable composure under pressure, carding 68 (-4) on the final day to finish 13-under-par. Her win marks a significant milestone, following in the footsteps of England’s Mimi Rhodes, the only other rookie to win on tour this season with three titles to her name. The duo of Darcey Harry and Skov Olesen is definitely one to watch out for, given their impressive performances and strong partnership both on and off the course!