Who Is Jacob Skov Olesen’s Girlfriend, Darcey Harry? Her Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

A year ago, Jacob Skov Olesen won the Amateur Championship, allowing him to get a well-earned spot at the 2024 Open Championship being held at the Royal Troon Golf Club. He made the cut at his first-ever major, finishing T60 at a tough golf course after carding 11 over par across 4 days. Now, nearly a year later, Olesen is back. But he is not an amateur anymore.

At Royal Troon, Olesen started day 1 with a score of five over par. At Royal Portrush in 2025, he is nine shots for the better, carding 4 under par. Olesen is currently tied for the lead after the first round. A stark turnaround was made possible by his hard work during the course of one year. It could also be the people that Olesen surrounds himself with. That due credit is to be given to his main support system — his girlfriend, Darcey Harry.

Jacob Skov Olesen’s golfer girlfriend

Olesen is dating British golfing phenom Darcey Harry, who is no stranger to the golf course herself. While there is no public record of how the met, it is likely that they bonded over their mutual admiration of golf. Aside from golf, Darcey is also a graduate from the Royal Agricultural University with a degree in equine sciences. She loves horses and owns a horse called Larry, whom she rides when she’s not golfing.

Harry is a professional golfer on the Ladies European Tour. She earned her card by competing in the Tour’s Q-School in December 2024, claiming victory at the pre-qualifier before finishing second behind Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea in the final held in Morocco.

She has lit the golfing world on fire in just her first season on the LET. In just her second event on the Tour in March 2025, the Australian Women’s Classic, the Welsh golfer impressed fans by finishing T6. Harry was on top of the leaderboard after day 1 and T2 after three days of play. But that was not the end of it. Harry moved from strength to strength and kept working, finally landing her first-ever victory on the LET in her first year on the Tour.

This time, the Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium was tamed by the 22-year-old who claimed a landmark victory by three strokes, outlasting French golfer Nastasia Nadaud. The victory, which came in June 2025, proved to be sweeter on several levels, especially considering that her boyfriend, Olesen, was her bagman for the duration of the event.

Jacob Olesen caddies for his girlfriend often

Olesen himself is on his very first professional season with the DP World Tour. But he got two weeks off, and he decided to help his girlfriend out. Harry was without a caddie for the week, and the Danish golfer seemed like the best choice. “She’d just said goodbye to her caddie so needed a different one and asked if I wanted to help her out and I was happy to do that.” The 26-year-old stated.

Olesen’s presence seems to have worked its charm as Harry did very little wrong en route to her first-ever title on the LET. His lucky presence made Harry make a quip after winning the title. “He was very good, so he’s not going to be allowed to go back to playing now.” The Welsh golfer joked. The victory was sweet enough for the duo.

Harry also recently competed in the Amundi Evian Championship. She failed to make the cut, but it is clearly an indication of the success she could potentially achieve on the course, especially with the support of her equally success-hungry boyfriend. What do you think of the golfer duo?