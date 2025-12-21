Who Is Jayden Schaper? DP World Tour Pro’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

Essentials Inside The Story Who is Jayden Schaper?

A look at his rise.

What has been the defining moment of his career so far?

Jayden Schaper is a 24-year-old South African professional golfer from Benoni, near Johannesburg. He was born on March 14, 2001, and has emerged to become one of the country’s brightest talents on the DP World Tour. He turned professional in early 2020 at just 18, following an outstanding amateur career. This included a historic success in South African junior golf and international victories such as the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Schaper made an immediate impact with the Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year honors in consecutive seasons. His rise continued through the Challenge Tour and onto the DP World Tour. He has a good 2025 campaign, where he delivered nine top-10 finishes and a climb to 26th on the Race to Dubai.

The defining moment of his career arrived at the 2026 Alfred Dunhill Championship, where he secured his first professional victory in a dramatic playoff. And Jayden Schaper went on to win back-to-back titles with a chip-in eagle in the playoffs at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. Now inside the world’s top 100, Schaper’s steady scoring and calm under pressure signal a golfer poised for sustained success on the global stage.

