Who Is Jesper Svensson’s Girlfriend, Angelica Damberg? Personal Life, Relationship & More Explored

Rising Swedish sensation Jesper Svensson is quickly making his mark on the DP World Tour. Since turning pro in 2019, the Swede has gone on to compete in numerous circuits, including the Nordic Golf League and the Challenge Tour. With his focused approach and powerful shots off the tee, Svensson raked in his first professional title at the 2020 Race to Himmerland. Ever since, he has swept the fields with his exceptional putting and ball striking.

Svensson joined the DP World Tour in 2024 after claiming his first Challenge Tour victory in 2023. Only a couple of months later, he won the Porsche Singapore Classic. However, beyond the victory, what caught attention was the heartwarming celebration Svensson had with his partner on the course. Fast forward to 2025, and the couple’s relationship is still going strong.

Let’s learn more about Jesper Svensson’s biggest supporter and college sweetheart, Angelica Damberg.

Who is Jesper Svensson’s girlfriend, Angelica Damberg?

Jesper’s girlfriend, Angelica Linnea Damberg, was born on May 8, 1996. Damberg is only two months younger than Svensson. The two attended the same college: Campbell University. However, they likely met up earlier, both being from Uppsala, Sweden, with their earliest picture together dating back to 2014. The two have since stayed together, basking in each other’s successes and failures. While some sources mention Damberg as Svensson’s fiancée, there is no official confirmation of their engagement.

Both Damberg and Svensson enjoy sports and value their athletic journeys, which likely acted as the common thread between them. Svensson competed in collegiate golf at Campbell University from 2015 to 2019, turning professional after graduation. Similarly, Damberg also formed the 2016-17 swimming roster during her sophomore year.

Damberg recorded a season-best 100-yard breaststroke at 1 minute 6.46 seconds. In the 200-yard breaststroke, she clocked 2 minutes, 25.00 seconds, again her best time of the year, during the preliminary round of the CCSA Championships. At 5’8, Damberg’s strong posture and powerful strokes made her stand out among the Campbell University swimming team. Owing to her jaw-dropping athletic achievements and academic merits despite competing, Angelica Damberg earned the All-Academic honors from CCSA in 2015.

Born to Torgny and Monika Damberg, she graduated from Celsiusskolan School. Damberg’s mother, Monika, won at the World Championships in weightlifting, explaining her own athletic afflictions. However, beyond the campus love, the couple has often supported and lifted each other, with Damberg and Svensson’s love extending to the courses.

Angelica Damberg’s support for Jesper Svensson’s golfing career

Jesper Svensson began his 2023 year with the best possible debut event, not just for the season but also for his career. Claiming his maiden Challenge Tour title at the 2023 B’NL Challenge Trophy, Svensson proved his golfing caliber, cementing his place among the elites. Moreover, the victory gained him access to playing privileges on the Road to Mallorca for the remainder of the season. For someone who had missed out on their full card last year, the title provided him with a more stable schedule.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe it. It was my first event of the season on the Challenge Tour for me, but my game has been there all year when I’ve played in the Nordic league events, so it’s nice to get a shot out here,” Svensson added after the win. “It’s huge for my career. I missed out on my full card last year, so this makes it a lot easier to plan my schedule going forward.”

However, what touched fans’ hearts was the way Svensson shared his victory with his girlfriend, Damberg. Right after he took the trophy home, Svensson revealed how he’d call his girlfriend and grandparents, who were just as nervous as him, if not more.

“I know there were a lot of people back home who were probably more nervous than I, so I’ll be calling my girlfriend and my grandparents after this for sure.”

This brings forward the love and encouragement Damberg always provides Svensson in his venture across the circuits. In fact, when the Swedish golfer made it big in the DP World Tour, Damberg was right by his side in his celebrations. Photographed at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 24, 2024, the couple was seen standing together with the high of the victory plastered across their faces. In another snap of their on-course celebrations, fans witnessed the couple sharing a sweet moment, hugging each other.

Amidst the louder moments and celebrations, the Swedish couple continues extending their love for each other on Instagram. In a post shared by Svensson, the golfer announced his graduation with a wholesome picture alongside his family and Damberg. In another post, Svensson revealed how his girlfriend had travelled “across the pond” to surprise him.

Moreover, more recently, Damberg, alongside Svensson’s parents, attended the golfer’s Major Championship debut at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. Paying off the visit in the classiest way, Svensson made the cut in his first-ever major.

While Damberg’s personal life is relatively obscure, with not much information about her socials, her support and love for Svensson and his career are evident in her frequent presence at his tournaments and the quiet strength she brings behind the scenes. Together, the pair embody a grounded and genuine partnership—one built on shared roots, mutual ambition, and steady support through the highs and lows of professional sport.