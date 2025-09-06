Who Is Joakim Lagergren? DP World Tour Pro’s Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

Joakim Lagergren, the name that is slowly stepping up his performance silently. The golfer who earlier stepped into the top-200 OWGR with his runner-up finish at the KLM Open. However, with a performance drop, he fell out of the top again, but now he is back in his 194th position, and it seems he is going to keep improving it. But despite his silent improvement, he has been away from the spotlight. So let’s get to know the Swede professional better, who has not let Rory McIlroy take the lead in three rounds at the Irish Open.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Swedish professional on a career incline

Joakim Lagergren started his professional journey in 2010. Initially, he began playing on the Nordic mini-tours. Though the tour was not the biggest, the golfer had a great start, proving his caliber. In his rookie year, he won the Landskrona Masters. The win offered him great confidence as he continued to clinch more titles and join the bigger tours.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the first year, he earned his right to play on the Challenge Tour in 2011. All thanks to the qualifying school, which led him to 12 participation opportunities. Even with his performance that year, it led him to join the European Tour the following year. While the performance improved the tour qualification, Lagergren was active with his participation at the Nordic League and earned more titles, including the 2011 ECCO Spanish Open.

But the excellent performance then saw a slump, as in 2013, after his 17th participation on the European Tour wasn’t impressive. He finished in 140th place in the Race to Dubai, narrowly missing automatically retaining his tour card. However, a second consecutive strong performance at qualifying school helped him regain the card. But the following year, even with his win at the Isaberg Open in the Nordic League, he lost his card and went back to the Challenge Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joakim Lagergren (@joakingen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Despite the setback, he took the learning and started strong on the Challenge Tour. That first year, he won the Northern Ireland Open Challenge. Since then, he has been climbing up as he achieved his career best OWGR of 129 in 2017 to join the DP World Tour again. In 2018, he recorded an albatross at the Turkish Airlines Open. After that, his wins came in 2024 as he added the Irish Challenge and the Indoor Golf Group Challenge. He continued his incredible performance in 2025.

AD

Joakim Lagergren’s exceptional 2025 performance

Despite starting the 2025 season with a missed cut at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, the golfer then showcased a comeback. Lagergren achieved a T8 finish at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. Apart from this, he also completed a runner-up finish at the KLM Open to join the top 200 of the OWGR. However, with two missed cuts at the US Open and then at the Italian Open, he slipped again past 200.

But now with his recent T8 finish at the Omega European Masters, the golfer is back in the 200 circle. Even with the Irish Open, he has been the biggest obstacle for Rory McIlroy. The World No. 2, with his rounds of 71, 66, and 68, was aiming to get closer to the top spot. However, Lagergren has not left him alone. With rounds of 70, 62, and 73, he has been constantly matching the performance of the Grand Slam winner. After three rounds, both are placed at T4.

The golfer, through his performance, has showcased the years of practice that began under the influence of his stepfather.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joakim Lagergren’s life beyond golf

Joakim Kevin Lagergren was born on 15 November 1991 in Stockholm, Sweden. Though he turned professional in 2010 at the age of 19, his journey began way earlier. The golfer started playing at the age of six, under his stepfather’s influence, Ola Elaisson. Being a DP World Tour professional, the influence offered him the grit and resilience to be among the top names on the tour. Even as his stepfather failed to clinch any professional title, Joakim is strongly performing to make each performance count.

Apart from enjoying time with his clubs on the course, the golfer loves house music, especially Swedish House Mafia, even though he has been active with his fitness regimen. In his free time, he shares fun activities and memories with his friends. Be it dinner night, travel, or roller coaster rides, he has updated them all on his Instagram.