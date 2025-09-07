Who Is Joakim Lagregren’s Girlfriend? DP World Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

Joakim Lagergren, the star player of the Nordic mini-tour, has silently stepped up his game. Now that his performance has been in the spotlight, despite that, very little is known about his personal life. Especially about his girlfriend, who has been his pillar of support.

Lagergren is dating Sara Bolay. She is known for her TV shows “Ex on the Beach” and “Good Luck Guys.“ She is also an online health and pep talk coach for moms. Though the duo kept their love life private, one fine day, the European Tour posted a video of the two, quoting Bolay as the golfer’s girlfriend. Even later, the 33-year-old TV star posted the same, confirming their status.

She wrote, “I’ve been a little private with my love, but now the video was released where they wrote “girlfriend” so I let them be and also shared it myself because it was such a nice moment,” Further she added, “But it feels right to share it now and not have any stress about it either because I think it will come naturally when the time comes. But people have had their suspicions that I am in a relationship, but have only confirmed it if I have received direct questions in DM, then family and friends know of course.”

This is a developing story…