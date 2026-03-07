Who Is John Daly II’s Mother Sherrie Miller? All You Need to Know About Golfer’s Personal Life

John Daly II is making his presence felt on the PGA Tour. The 22-year-old University of Arkansas senior opened his Tour debut at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open with a 2-under 70 and then backed it up with a 5-under 67 in Round 2 to sit at T7 heading into the weekend. A name that carries serious weight in golf is now building its own legacy. Behind that name is a family story worth knowing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

John Patrick Daly II was born on July 23, 2003, to golf legend John Daly and his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller. The two married in 2001, but the relationship did not last. After a widely reported altercation at a restaurant in 2007, the couple separated, and Sherrie filed for divorce that same year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The custody battle that followed was long and public. John Daly ultimately won full custody of his son in 2010. Despite the split, Sherrie has remained a visible presence in her son’s life. She regularly posts about him on Instagram, including birthday tributes on July 23, referring to him as “Little John” and showering him with public affection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherrie Daly (@sherriedaly) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrie has consistently attended her son’s milestones from a distance, despite John Jr. primarily growing up under his father’s care. The image she posted from an Arkansas football game, with her son in his Razorbacks gear, captures a bond that has clearly endured the complicated history between his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Daly II’s journey from childhood to his PGA Tour debut

John Daly II learned about golf from his father, John Daly, who won two major championships. He started swinging a club when he was just two years old, and he quickly fell in love with the sport while watching his father play. The Arkansas native later joined the golf team at the University of Arkansas and slowly built up his amateur resume.

His biggest early success came when he was in the public eye. Daly II often played with his father at the PNC Championship. The two of them won the title in 2021 and finished second several times. Those appearances helped him get noticed, and then a sponsor invited him to play in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open, which was his first PGA Tour event.

ADVERTISEMENT

That grind showed up in his first Tour round, where he made a chip-in on 16 and handled pressure moments like a veteran.

After his opening round, Daly was candid about his post-round plans. “I’m just probably going to go to the beach and probably do absolutely nothing for the rest of the day,” he said with a laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his amateur status still intact through the Puerto Rico Open, the bigger question is what comes next. A strong finish this week would send a strong message ahead of his expected transition to professional golf. The Daly name has always drawn attention on Tour. Now, John Daly II is beginning to earn it in his own way.