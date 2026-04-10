Who Is Jon Rahm’s Wife? Everything you need to know about Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm is a two-time major champion and one of the most dominant forces in professional golf today. While he is known for his incredible focus on the course, he often credits his success to the stable and loving home life he shares with his wife, Kelley Cahill. Since they first met as college students, Kelley has been his most dedicated supporter, transitioning from a fellow athlete to the cornerstone of their growing family.

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Who is Jon Rahm’s Wife, Kelley Cahill?

Kelley Cahill is a former high-performance athlete and a graduate of Arizona State University. She was born in February 1994 as Kelley Cahill, which makes her just nine months older than her husband. She grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon, where she attended high school before moving to Arizona for college.

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During her time at Arizona State, Kelley was a standout member of the track and field team. She specialized in the javelin throw and recorded a career-best throw of over 34 meters at the 2013 ASU Invitational. Beyond her sports career, she was a very dedicated student and graduated in 2016. Today, she is a constant presence at Jon’s biggest tournaments, from his early PGA Tour wins to his major victories at the U.S. Open and the Masters.

What is Kelley Cahill’s Height and Age?

As of 2026, Kelley Cahill is 32 years old. She stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. Her athletic background is evident in her tall, fit physique, which once enabled her to compete at a high level in javelin, tennis, and boxing.

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In terms of her personal background, Kelley is Caucasian. She was raised in a Christian household, and her faith remains an important part of her life. This was highlighted when she and Jon chose to have a traditional Catholic wedding at the Basilica de Begoña in Spain, which is a church that holds deep religious and personal significance for Jon’s family.

How did Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill meet?

The love story between Jon and Kelley began at Arizona State University during their freshman year. They first crossed paths at a Halloween party, though they both admit they can’t quite remember the exact moment they became an official couple.

In the early days, they spent a lot of time at a local spot called Zendejas because they both loved the food and it was affordable for college students. There is still a friendly debate between them about whether their first official date was at that restaurant or at an ASU football game. Regardless of the location, their bond grew quickly, and Kelley became a regular fixture at Jon’s college golf tournaments long before he became a household name.

What does Kelley Cahill do for a living?

Kelley Cahill is currently a full-time mother and a supportive partner to one of the world’s most successful athletes. While she was a highly competitive athlete in college, she has shifted her focus to managing the couple’s busy family life and traveling with Jon on the LIV Golf circuit.

In addition to raising their three children, Kelley is known for her own athletic talents. Jon has often shared videos of her throwing a perfect football pass, proving that her javelin skills translated well to other sports. She is also a very talented tennis player. In fact, Jon once joked that after he beat her in a particularly intense tennis match using fast cross-court shots, she was so competitive and mad that they haven’t stepped foot on a tennis court together since that day.

Who are Kelley Cahill’s Parents?

Kelley comes from a close-knit family in Oregon that has always valued sports and hard work. Her parents are Rob and Nancy Cahill. They raised Kelley and her brother, Marty Cahill, in the Lake Oswego area, providing a stable, active environment for them to grow up in.

The family is Caucasian and American. While their specific professions are kept private, they are known for their great love of sports, which clearly rubbed off on Kelley at a young age. The family follows the Christian faith, which aligns with the values Kelley and Jon are now passing down to their children.

What is Kelley Cahill’s Instagram account?

Unlike her husband, Kelley prefers to keep a lower profile on social media, though she often appears in Jon’s sweet tributes to his family. While she has a private presence, fans most often see her on Jon Rahm’s Instagram account. She does not maintain public Facebook or Twitter accounts and chooses to live her life as far away from the digital spotlight as possible.