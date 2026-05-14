Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is a superstar on the golf course, but he isn’t the only one in his family with a lot of talent. His wife, Annie Verret, has been his biggest supporter since they were teenagers growing up in Texas. While Jordan wins major trophies, Annie works hard behind the scenes, running their family foundation and raising their growing family.

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The couple is known for being very private, but fans love seeing them together at big tournaments like the Masters. From high school dances to walking the greens of the PGA Tour, they have built a life focused on family, faith, and giving back to their community.

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Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife, Annie Verret?

Annie Verret was born in 1994 in Coppell, Texas. Her full name is Annie Frances Verret, and she grew up in a household that valued education and hard work. She attended the Ursuline Academy, an all-girls college preparatory school in Dallas, where she first met Jordan.

After high school, Annie attended Texas Tech University. She excelled in her studies, graduating from the Rawls College of Business with a degree in business. She was a top student and was even named to the President’s List twice for her perfect 4.0 GPA. Her business background eventually led her to a successful career in event planning and nonprofit management.

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What is Annie Verret’s height and age?

As of May 2026, Annie Verret is 31 years old. She stands at about 5 feet 5 inches tall, which makes her a few inches shorter than her husband, Jordan, who is 6 feet 1 inch.

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In terms of her personal beliefs, Annie is a Christian. Faith is very important to both her and Jordan, and it plays a large role in how they run their family and their charity. They often talk about how their shared values help them stay grounded despite the fame and pressure of the professional golf world.

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How did Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret meet?

Jordan and Annie are high school sweethearts. They grew up in the Dallas area and met while they were teenagers attending neighboring prep schools. Even though they went to different colleges—Jordan to the University of Texas and Annie to Texas Tech—they stayed together throughout their time as students.

Imago Mandatory Credits: @jordanspiethfamfoundation/Instagram

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2017 and officially tied the knot on November 24, 2018, in Dallas. Their wedding was a very private event attended by close friends and fellow golf stars like Rickie Fowler and Zach Johnson. Today, they are parents to three children: Sammy (born in 2021), Sophie (born in 2023), and a third baby expected in July 2026.

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What does Annie Verret do for a living?

Annie has had a very successful career focused on helping others. She previously worked as an event coordinator for The Birthday Party Project, a nonprofit that hosts birthday parties for children experiencing homelessness. She also worked with First Tee Greater Dallas, an organization that uses golf to teach life skills to young people.

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Currently, Annie serves as a key leader for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. She helps manage the foundation’s four main goals: supporting children with special needs, helping military families, promoting junior golf, and funding pediatric cancer research. Her business degree and her passion for charity work have helped the foundation donate millions of dollars to people in need.

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Who are Annie Verret’s parents?

Annie’s parents raised her in the suburbs of Dallas. They are of Caucasian ethnicity and have always stayed out of the public spotlight to give their daughter and her family privacy. Her father worked in the local business industry, and both parents were very supportive of Annie’s academic and professional goals.

Annie also has a close relationship with her siblings and her in-laws. She often credits her family for teaching her the importance of giving back. While her parents aren’t professional athletes, they are active in their local community and share the same Christian faith that Annie and Jordan follow today.

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What is Annie Verret’s Instagram account?

Annie maintains a private Instagram account (@annie_spieth) for close friends and family only. She prefers to keep her life with Jordan and their children away from the noise of the internet.

Instagram: She has a private account that is only for friends and family. If you want to see updates on the Spieth family, the best place to look is Jordan’s Instagram (@jordanspieth).

From her early days as a topper at Texas Tech to her current role running a major charity, she has been a strong and successful woman in her own right. Since they met in high school, she has supported Jordan, helping the golfer through his tough times and celebrating his biggest wins. As they prepare to welcome their third child, Annie remains the heart of the Spieth family.