Who is Julia López Ramirez? Ethnicity, Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

Folks, let’s be real. Julia López Ramirez’s rookie season definitely didn’t go as planned. A mixed bag of results and subsequent visits to the doctor for surgery left her wanting to prove herself, and that’s what she has done. The bogey-free 68 that she fired at Erin Hills wasn’t just impressive, it was the best round of the day at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. Moreover, it moved the Spanish rookie into contention just one shot behind the leader. This breakthrough moment came just three months after emergency appendix surgery nearly derailed her rookie season.

This remarkable performance didn’t emerge from nowhere. Instead, it reflected the foundation built through her Spanish heritage and family values. López Ramirez’s journey to golf’s biggest stages began in the mountains of southern Spain.

Julia López Ramirez’s Spanish Heritage and Family Foundation

López-Ramírez was born on February 11, 2003, in Benahavís, Spain. The picturesque mountain village sits near Málaga in southern Spain’s golf-rich region. Her hometown is close to the famous Costa del Sol.

Her parents, José Antonio and Eva María, played crucial roles in shaping her athletic development. Interestingly, her father pursued motorbike racing as his passion. For a while, young Julia followed in her father’s footsteps too. However, her parents kept her from competing in events because of the injuries her father had faced.

Meanwhile, her mother introduced four-year-old Julia to the game of golf. The introduction happened when developers built a driving range across from their family home. “A coach was giving lessons and my mom threw me out there,” López Ramirez recalls.

Currently, López-Ramírez maintains strong connections to her Spanish heritage, despite her international career. She keeps a Spanish peseta coin in her golf bag during competition. The coin serves as a tangible reminder of her cultural identity. Similarly, she carries the coin in her left pocket while playing. This tradition helps her stay connected to her roots.

Her lifestyle reflects a blend of traditional Spanish culture and modern athletic professionalism. She enjoys traditional Spanish tapas as her favorite food. Additionally, she regularly listens to pop and reggaeton music. These preferences showcase her deep connection to both Spanish and Latin American cultures.

However, López Ramirez has adapted well to life in America. She describes her college town of Starkville, Mississippi, as “a small town with a good vibe.” Nevertheless, she noticed significant cultural differences upon arriving. “Everything is huge. Cars are huge. Meals are huge,” she observed about American culture.

Meanwhile, her adventurous spirit shines through her continued motorbike riding. She began riding dirt bikes at the age of three, following in her father’s footsteps. Currently, she maintains this hobby during off-season visits to Spain. However, she exercises caution during competitive seasons to avoid injury. This fearless approach translates directly to her aggressive golf strategy.

Julia López Ramirez’s Career Journey: From Amateur Champion to LPGA Tour

López-Ramírez began her golf journey around the age of 12. Initially, she competed in tournaments across Spain and Europe. Then, at 14, she faced a difficult decision between golf and soccer. Ultimately, she chose to focus exclusively on golf. This decision proved pivotal for her future success.

Her amateur achievements quickly accumulated impressive credentials. In 2019, she finished third in the British Girls U16 Amateur Championship. Subsequently, she reached the final of the 2021 Spanish International Ladies Amateur Championship. Although she lost to compatriot Carla Bernat, the experience proved valuable.

Next, López Ramirez made the bold decision to attend Mississippi State University in 2021. Remarkably, she committed without ever visiting the campus. This leap of faith transformed her career trajectory. During her three-year college tenure, she won eight individual titles. Most notably, she captured back-to-back SEC Women’s Golf Championships in 2023 and 2024.

The pinnacle of her amateur career came in July 2023. She won the European Ladies Amateur Championship in Sweden. The victory was awe-inspiring because she birdied her final three holes. Consequently, she overcame then-World No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad by two strokes. By July 2024, López Ramirez had reached the summit herself, achieving a World No. 1 amateur ranking.

From here, there was no looking back. López Ramirez turned professional in 2024, leaving Mississippi State a year early. She successfully navigated LPGA Qualifying School by finishing in a tie for 10th place. This performance earned her full LPGA Tour playing privileges for the 2025 season. However, her rookie season started with unexpected challenges.

While playing in China at the Blue Bay LPGA in March, she experienced stomach pain. Initially, she thought it was food poisoning and continued playing. After missing the cut, she flew home and sought medical attention. “I thought it was like food and I just wasn’t feeling good,” she explained. The diagnosis revealed appendicitis, requiring immediate surgery.

Despite her doctor’s advice to wait four weeks, López Ramirez returned after two weeks. The surgery caused her to lose 10-15 yards off the tee. Nevertheless, she felt pressure as a rookie to play as much as possible.

Currently, López Ramirez has played seven LPGA events in 2025, making three cuts. Her best finish remains a T-29 at the Mizuho Americas Open. Through these starts, she has earned $38,500 in official earnings. While modest, these results reflect the typical adjustment periods of rookies.

However, her performance at the U.S. Women’s Open signals her breakthrough potential. She earned medalist honors at the Naples qualifier with rounds of 65-69. Then, she opened with a bogey-free 68 at Erin Hills. Her exceptional driving distance averaged 290.8 yards, leading the field by 12 yards.

“I think it’s quite overwhelming out here. Just being a rookie I think it’s very hard to get used to the rhythm,” López Ramirez admits. Nevertheless, her talent and determination suggest major victories lie ahead. With her Spanish heritage providing strength and her fearless approach creating opportunities, López Ramirez represents golf’s exciting future.