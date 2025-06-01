Who Is Julia Lopez Ramirez’s Caddie? All You Need to Know About LPGA Star’s Trusted Looper

Julia Lopez Ramirez, the 2023 European Ladies’ Amateur Champion, started her first professional season with an appendectomy. Despite her doctor’s warnings, she competed in the Ford Championship, shooting a 66 in the second round. After playing in four more events and missing the cut in two, she is now at Erin Hills, aiming for her biggest career win at the U.S. Women’s Open. If you ask her about her recent performance, she would likely credit her caddie, Lauren Whyte.

The St Andrews native, Lauren Whyte, began her education at Baylor University, where she focused on Exercise Physiology from 2014 to 2016. She then transferred to the University of Denver, where she studied Psychology from 2016 to 2018 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, joining the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). After that, she completed her Master of Education in Higher Education Leadership at Mercer University between 2018 and 2019.

In the 2018-19 season, Whyte served as a graduate assistant coach at Mercer University, where she helped the Bears achieve their best Golfstat team ranking ever, securing two wins and two runner-up finishes. She also supported freshman Carol Pyon in winning her first collegiate tournament and earning a spot on the Southern Conference All-Freshman team. Additionally, she worked as an Honor Caddie at Columbine Country Club from June 2018 to August 2020.

After her time at Mercer, Lauren Whyte served as the Assistant Women’s Golf Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Indiana University Bloomington from July 2019 to July 2021. On July 12, 2021, she took on the role of assistant coach at Mississippi State University, relocating from Indiana. Her husband, Kolton Lapa, joined her in Starkville as the men’s program’s assistant coach on June 13, 2022. Lauren will continue in her role as the Assistant Women’s Golf Coach at Mississippi State through June 2024.

Earlier, she worked as a Property Manager at Strathkinness Lodge in St Andrews, Scotland, from 2013 to 2018, and as a Waitress and Cashier at Blackhorn Restaurant from June 2015 to December 2017. This varied experience has provided her with a strong skill set in coaching and hospitality. While her career didn’t start directly in golf, she has a solid educational background in education and psychology. Now, she works alongside the rising star Julia Lopez Ramirez, and she couldn’t be prouder of the golfer and her skills.

Lauren Whyte admires Julia Lopez Ramiez’s gameplay at Erin Hills

The partnership between Julia Lopez Ramirez and Lauren Whyte started at Mississippi State University. At that time, Whyte served as an assistant during the Spanish golfer’s academic time there and agreed to be her caddie when Lopez Ramirez turned professional. Their story started this year, so it has produced mixed results. The former top-ranked amateur secured her LPGA card in December through Q-School. So far, she has participated in seven tournaments, made three cuts, and earned $38,500, which places her 440th in the world rankings. But if the Erin Hills performance is any indication, it’s only going to get better from here on.

Ranked No. 1 in driving distance during the first two rounds at Erin Hills, the Benahavis native currently stands among the leaders at the U.S. Women’s Open. If she maintains her strong performance and impressive driving skills, she is likely to achieve her first major win this month. Currently averaging 290.8 yards per drive, Whyte mentioned that she isn’t sure what contributes to this solid performance—whether it’s gym work or Ramirez’s passion for dirt bikes, which requires strength—but she simply said, “I just admire it [Ramirez’s performance] from afar.” We do, too.

When discussing what fuels this strong play at Erin Hills, an excited Lauren Whyte said, “It’s probably her favorite club in the bag.” On the other hand, Ramirez said that she just needed some time, explaining, “As a rookie, I think it’s very hard to get used to the rhythm and the tournaments, just like what you have to do.” However, there’s more to come, and we can’t wait to hear it all from her!