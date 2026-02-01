Who Is Justin Rose’s Caddie, Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher? Personal Life, Relationship With PGA Tour Pro & More Explored

Few partnerships in professional golf carry a backstory as layered as the one that Justin Rose and his caddie share. Behind the calm precision of his game stands a figure on the bag whose influence stretches from major championships to moments of separation and return. Rose’s and his caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher’s journey includes triumph, uncertainty, and a reunion that reshaped the Englishman’s later career. The name behind the bag holds a story that reaches well beyond yardage books and club selections.

Meet Justin Rose’s caddy, Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher

Born on April 7, 1965, in England, Fulcher lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Mark Fulcher himself started as a talented junior golfer and has the Bedfordshire Boys’ Championship win in his resume. However, when he realized it would be difficult to make his name as a golfer, he transitioned to caddying for major winners Dame Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas in women’s golf. He joined Rose in 2008, launching an 11-year partnership.

“We’ve been together a long time. Amazing caddie. We’ve been through our ups and downs,” Justin Rose said about Fooch. “He feels the good and the bad as much as I do.”

Imago MEMPHIS, TN – AUGUST 10: Justin Rose of England lines up his drive on No. 12 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, August 10, 2025, at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 10 PGA, Golf Herren FedEx Cup Playoffs – FedEx St. Jude Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250810041

Together, they won Rose’s sole major at the 2013 US Open (Merion). He carded rounds of 71-69-71-70 to finish 1-over par 281 to claim the win. Besides that, the two have won 9 PGA Tour and 5 DP World Tour titles together. Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher was also on the bag when Justin Rose won the 2016 Olympic Gold. In fact, during their time together, the 2013 US Open champion enjoyed his World No. 1 stint in 2018.

Their time apart

Fulcher’s mitral valve surgery forced a break after illness at the 2019 BNI Indonesian Masters pro-am.

“I have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future,” Rose posted in his support.

Because of the health problems, the two parted ways in 2019 and weren’t together until 2023. During this time, Fulcher caddied for Francesco Molinari for 19 months, Paul Casey in LIV Golf, and Billy Horschel for his 2022 Memorial win. Rose won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with Josh Cassell. Others for Rose included Gareth Lord and David Clark.

While the two went their separate ways, fate had something else in mind.

Justin Rose and Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher’s reunion in 2023

Because of their 11-year stint together, the Englishman and his caddie shared a strong bond both on and off the course. Therefore, the two joined hands again in September 2025.

“I came to the decision post FedEx but it had been rattling around in my brain for a few weeks prior to that, and it’s good to have him back – it was an easy decision,” the 43-year-old said.

Since the two have spent a lot of time together, Justin Rose said it was easy for them to reconnect. This had an immediate impact on the 12x PGA Tour winner’s game. The partnership endured, culminating in the 2025 Ryder Cup success and Rose’s lead at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. At the end of Round 3, Rose leads with a whopping 6-stroke margin over the runner-up, Joel Dahmen, and an 8-stroke lead over the T3 spot. Although his win is not evident yet, he has high chances of winning the event.

Their renewed partnership shows how trust built over the years can still shape results at the highest level of the sport. As Justin Rose continues to contend on big stages, Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher remains a constant presence behind the scenes, guiding each chapter that comes next.