Who Is Kai Trump’s Caddie at the Annika 2025? Lifestyle & Career of the Looper Explored

Remember that 7-year-old who captivated audiences in Netflix’s “The Short Game” back in 2013? Allan Kournikova, the kid who dominated U.S. Kids championships and had cameras following his every swing, is back in the spotlight – but in a completely different role. Life has a funny way of coming full circle. This week at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, he’s not chasing his own dreams on the course. Instead, he’s the trusted voice in Kai Trump’s ear as she makes her LPGA debut.

Who is Allan Kournikova?

Allan Kournikova is the 21-year-old half-brother of tennis legend Anna Kournikova. But his claim to fame extends far beyond his famous sibling. He burst onto the national golf scene at just 7 years old when Netflix featured him in “The Short Game” alongside current LPGA player Alexa Pano. The documentary showcased the world’s most talented junior golfers. Allan fit right in.

His junior career was nothing short of remarkable. He dominated the U.S. Kids Golf European Championship from 2011 to 2015. Then he conquered the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships from 2011 to 2013 and again in 2015. By 2019, he added the AJGA Pinehurst Junior title to his growing list of achievements.

However, Allan took an unexpected turn. Despite his AJGA success, he decided not to pursue collegiate golf. Instead, he currently competes on the Minor League Golf circuit in Florida. His career earnings of $807.50 in gift certificates show he’s still actively playing competitive golf, just on a different level than many expected.

How did Kai Trump and Allan Kournikova start working together?

The partnership between Kai and Allan isn’t new. It’s built on years of friendship and shared rounds in South Florida. They grew up playing golf together since Kai was very young. Both come from high-profile families. Both understand the unique pressures that come with having a famous last name.

Kai Trump received one of three sponsor exemptions to play in the tournament, alongside Northwestern graduate Lauryn Nguyen and Wake Forest senior Anne-Sterre den Dunnen. For this big moment in her career, she wanted someone she trusted completely. Allan has caddied for her “many times” before. In one of her YouTube videos, Kai even referenced their history together.

How has Allan Kournikova helped Kai Trump’s game?

The duo spent two intensive weeks preparing at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. They focused heavily on Kai’s short game around the greens. Tournament host Annika Sorenstam assessed Kai’s game after playing nine holes with her. She noted that Kai hits the ball high and far but needs improvement around the greens and on the putting surface.

Allan’s early experience with spotlight pressure gives him unique insight. He was thrust into the public eye at age 7 during “The Short Game” filming. Director Josh Greenbaum even recounted how young Allan once stole a camera and started filming his own B-roll. That natural comfort with cameras prepared him for moments like this.

His ability to handle pressure while staying focused on the game makes him invaluable to Kai this week.

How much does Allan Kournikova earn as Kai Trump’s caddie?

Standard LPGA Tour caddies typically earn between $1,000-$2,500 per tournament week as base pay. Then they receive performance bonuses: 5% of prize money for making the cut, 7% for top-10 finishes, and 10% for wins. The 2024 LPGA season offered over $116 million in prize money.

However, Allan and Kai’s arrangement likely differs from typical tour caddie deals. No public information is available regarding whether Allan is being paid for his services. Given their long-standing family friendship and Kai’s amateur status, this appears to be a supportive gesture rather than a traditional paid arrangement. Sometimes friendship matters more than money.

What is Allan Kournikova’s life like off the course?

Allan currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida. His Instagram presence (@allankournikova) boasts 23,517 followers. He regularly posts about his golf activities, range sessions, and tournament play. He stays connected to South Florida’s golf community through boat outings and practice sessions with friends.

A diverse range of athletic pursuits marked his early life. At the age of 2, he began taking horseback riding lessons and later competed in international show jumping events. He played three sports as a child: golf, tennis, and horseback riding. Ultimately, he chose golf because “that’s what I had the most fun playing.”

His relationship with his sister, Anna, remains supportive, though private. She once posted on Facebook: “So proud of my little brother for winning his 3rd straight US Kids Golf World Championship. Way to go, Allan!! I love you.” Anna now focuses on raising her four children with her partner, Enrique Iglesias, in Miami. She occasionally shares photos with Allan on social media.

As for plans? Allan hasn’t made any public statements about long-term career goals. For now, he’s focused on supporting his friend through this historic week. Sometimes the best journeys don’t follow the expected path. Allan Kournikova’s story proves that perfectly.