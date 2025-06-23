Who Is Keegan Bradley’s Caddie in 2025? Everything About PGA Tour Pro’s Trusted Bagman Explored

Keegan Bradley is one of the names you hear constantly if you are an ardent follower of golf. Bradley doesn’t really have a roster of wins that he could boast about, yet he remains one of the most reputable golfers in the world. He teed off his career with one of the biggest achievements in golf history. His PGA Championship win in 2011 made him a legend, as he became the third person since Francis Ouimet (1913) and Ben Curtis (2003) to win a major in his debut year. But after this historic win, Bradley fell into a winless drought of six years. And this is exactly when his caddie, Scott Vail, came in as his lucky charm.

After Vail’s arrival, Bradley won the BMW Championship in 2018, which broke the chains of being a loser. Again, after four years of grinding and waiting, Bradley won the 2023 Travelers Championship and the 2024 BMW Championship. This allowed him of a lifetime to serve as the Captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Through all his failures and successes, his caddie Scott stood as a pillar for him to lean on.

Who is Keegan Bradley’s caddie?

The Canadian Scott Vail is the son of Eric Vail, who is a professional ice hockey player who has made 591 appearances in the NHL. Despite his father’s incredible ice hockey career, Scott found his passion in putting that shiny white golf ball. But his dream was not to become a professional golf champion. He entered golf to make new champions. In the initial years of his career, he worked at the Oshawa Golf Club. And it was from this very club that his journey as a caddie began.

via Imago PGA, Golf Herren 2023: Travelers Championship JUN 25 Sunday June 25, 2023: Keegan Bradley reacts after winning the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Gregory Vasil/CSM/Sipa USACredit Image: Gregory Vasil/Cal Media/Sipa USA Cromwell TPC River Highlands Connecticut USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

He first caddied for Derek Gillespie, whom he met at the Oshawa club. He travelled along with Gillespie as his caddie for the Canadian Tour and Nationwide tour, which is now known as the Kornferry Tour. By the end of 2005, he joined hands with Brandt Snedeker, forming a formidable pair, winning some major events like the FedEx Cup in 2012 and two Ryder Cup appearances. They split after 12 years of partnership. He then caddied for Henrik Stenson for a brief period, since they didn’t get along well with each other.

As soon as Vail was back on the market, Bradley pulled him in. And this choice of the 2011 PGA Champion did not falter. They are perfect for each other. More than being a professional golfer-caddie relationship, they seem to be best friends.

Scott Vail is a loyal friend than a Caddie

Vail, with his extroverted and exuberant personality, has the charm that could light up any room. He is the perfect partner in crime for an introverted person like Bradley. Moreover, Vail is so proud of their friendship that he can’t stop talking about his partner. Bradley also has the same affection for him. After receiving the call to be the Captain of the U.S Ryder Cup team, an overwhelmed and joyful Bradley went to call his friend Vail. But, realising that it’s already past midnight, Bradley texted him, “Call me.”

This is where all the fun happens. Vail woke up in the morning to see a “Call me” message from Ryder Cup Captain. And his immediate response was to think about what he had done in the previous weeks to get himself fired by Bradley. But after hearing the news of Bradley’s captaincy, Vail was proud, happy, and overwhelmed all at the same time for his dear friend.

In the Golf Subpar Podcast, Vail shared how he felt after the news, "I was shocked at first and then I was, like, emotional, like I was almost crying because I know how much it means to him, how much not being on the team last year meant to him. It was just like this whirlwind of emotion." They have a strong camaraderie with each other.