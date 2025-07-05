Who Is Kevin Roy’s Caddie? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Trusted Bagman

Kevin Roy’s golf journey is every bit inspiring. In the mid-2010s, Roy took on a variety of temporary jobs to support himself as a young mini-tour pro, something that Roy admitted at The PLAYERS Championship this season was to “keep this crazy dream alive.” And he is keeping his dream alive. Following his T8 finish at the 2025 Rocket Classic, Roy is looking to make a bigger impact at the 2025 John Deere Classic. If he secures his first win at the 2025 John Deere Classic, it won’t be without the crucial support of his caddie, John Paul Kellogg.

While John Paul Kellogg keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, some details about the Kevin Roy caddie have emerged. Notably, Kellogg’s past interests led him down paths far removed from golf, creating a fascinating contrast to his current role.

For instance, John Paul Kellogg’s college life began at the University of North Texas, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from 2009 to 2014. During his undergraduate years, he balanced his studies with part-time work as a Sales Associate at Jos. A. Bank Clothiers from July 2009 to February 2010. This experience helped him develop valuable customer service skills while gaining practical experience in retail, which laid a strong foundation in accounting principles.

And that was pretty evident when Kellogg decided to further pursue his interest in accounting. After completing his bachelor’s degree, Kellogg continued his education at the same university, earning a Master of Science in Taxation. During this time, he worked as a Tax Associate at Neal R. Haile, CPA from February 2010 to April 2014, and later at BKD CPAs & Advisors from September 2015 to September 2017.

These roles solidified his knowledge in tax-related matters and allowed him to network within the professional community, setting the stage for his long-term career in taxation and accounting. Interestingly, despite such a strong portfolio in accounting, John Paul Kellogg decided to change his career in 2018.

As per his LinkedIn profile, John Paul Kellogg has served as a caddie on the PGA TOUR since March 2018, further diversifying his professional experiences. And now, he is looking to create magic with Kevin Roy at the 2025 John Deere Classic. Hopefully, their partnership will pay off with “the guacamole guy,” Kevin Roy’s first PGA Tour win, especially considering Roy’s strong showing at the 2025 Rocket Classic, where they last teamed up. However, when he’s not on the course, John Paul Kellogg appears to have a pretty solid love life outside of golf!

John Paul Kellogg enjoys a “TRUE LOVE STORY” with his wife, Alex Cantu

John Paul Kellogg’s love story with Alex Cantu began in 2016 when they first met on the Bumble dating app. However, fate had other plans for them, and it wasn’t until the fall of 2020 that they reconnected, igniting what would become a “TRUE LOVE STORY,” or so reads their The Knot page.

Interestingly, their shared passion for sports played a significant role in their bond, as both John Paul and Cantu enjoyed watching and attending college games, particularly at the University of North Texas. Their playful rivalry emerged during college football season, with Alex supporting UT while John Paul cheered for OU.

Their relationship blossomed further during their first road trip together in May 2021, when they visited John Paul’s sister and brother-in-law, Mycah and Ryan. As their love continued to grow, they celebrated Christmas 2022 in a snowy Table Rock Lake, Missouri, where they met Alex’s family. The highlight of their journey came on November 23, 2023, during a Thanksgiving visit to Virginia. John Paul surprised Cantu by getting down on one knee.

He even playfully asked for her ring size, ensuring the proposal would be a memorable occasion. Their engagement marked a significant milestone, leading to their wedding on December 13, 2024, in Aubrey, Texas. John Paul shared the joyous news on Instagram, posting, “BLESSED 🤍 12/13/2024.” But, hey, John Paul Kellogg was so happy that he shared an after-marriage party clip with his followers and said, “Take a look at my WIFE…she’s the only one I got” 🎶💃🕺.” Honestly, Kevin Roy’s caddie is winning everywhere!