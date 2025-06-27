Who Is Kevin Roy’s Wife, Annie Sabo? Her Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

For Kevin Conroy, this week on the PGA Tour has been pretty good, right? Firing in a 10-under 62 at the Rocket Classic in Detroit, he tied the course record with Aldrich Potgieter. It’s no surprise for most fans. Conroy comes from a pretty athletic family. His father, Jim, for instance, played on the PGA Tour for a year and later started playing at the PGA Tour Champions senior tour at 50, competing there for a few years. So, the athletic genes run in the family; however, it hasn’t been very easy for Roy. After securing his Tour card for the 2022-’23 season, Roy lost it in 2024 and regained it in the same season. And he did all of that, with his wife by his side. So, here’s a look at the woman standing right by Roy’s side!

A Deeper Look at Kevin Conroy’s Wife, Annie Sabo

Annie Sabo was born on November 9, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to a sports-oriented family. Her father, Chris Sabo, is a notable figure as a three-time All-Star and 1990 World Series Champion with the Cincinnati Reds. Growing up, Sabo played tennis and soccer alongside her two sisters, Olivia and Brooke. In her younger years, Sabo developed a deep-rooted passion for the Cincinnati Reds, often spending time at Great American Ball Park. And her love for Reds is something pretty obvious in the media business. As per Bally Sports, Sabo has spent “many summers at Great American Ball Park supporting her hometown team, and her passion for Reds baseball runs deep.” When she hosted the Reds Live program, it was a special moment for her, as Sabo later revealed. “It’s a dream opportunity for me that holds special meaning given what my Dad was able to accomplish with the Reds.”

Now, let’s see where she went to college. Graduating from the University of Michigan in 2015 on a tennis scholarship, she followed in her father’s footsteps as a Michigan alum. However, her career in sports broadcasting started after her father suggested so, and what a successful career she has enjoyed over the years!

Sabo’s career in sports broadcasting began when she started working at KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas, for two years. Following that, she moved to WFLA-TV in Tampa, Florida, for another two years, covering significant events like the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. During her time in Tampa, she hosted segments during Tampa Bay Buccaneers games and took over as the host of “Wolves Live” in 2019.

However, after two years, Sabo left Bally Sports North to return to Florida, aiming to be closer to her family and prepare for her wedding to Kevin Roy, whom she married on December 3, 2021. Shortly after, she joined the Big Ten Network and became part of the B1G Tailgate show for the 2021 season. In 2022, she expanded her role to include pre-game and post-game coverage for the Cincinnati Reds, her father’s former team, and made her debut on Opening Day. Annie also works as a reporter for FanDuel Sports Network in Cincinnati.

One of the biggest indicators of her successful career is her net worth. As of the recent update, estimates place Annie Sabo’s net worth between $1 million and $5 million, primarily earned through her work as an anchor and reporter. Reports indicate that her annual salary ranges from $45,000 to $110,500. And, hey, she enjoys a happy life outside her professional life as well!

Annie Sabo and Kevin Roy enjoy a happy married life

Kevin Roy enjoys a fulfilling life outside of his golf career. He married Annie Sabo nearly four years ago, and in 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Mia, into the family. Mia celebrated her second birthday on June 24, 2025. The Roy family has a strong connection to sports, and Kevin has praised his wife, stating, “My support system is amazing… Can’t beat it,” highlighting her unwavering support. In 2024, he expressed his love for both Annie and Mia, noting how she helps him unwind: “Mia doesn’t care if I shoot 66 or 76; when I walk in the door, she’s still gonna say ‘Dada,’ and smile and laugh. She makes it easier to turn golf off in my mind.”

Roy acknowledged that their careers often require him to spend significant time away from his wife and daughter, but he handles these separations well. In 2024, still playing on the KFT, he emphasized their mutual support for each other’s careers, saying they have a strong family support system. “Her mother is like a traveling nanny right now,” he mentioned. During his off weeks, Roy travels to Cincinnati, and Annie and Mia join him on tour whenever possible. In fact, she is incredibly supportive of his golf career.

In October 2024, when Roy secured his Tour card once again, Annie Sabo shared her love and support for her husband by declaring on her Instagram profile: “We’re wildly proud of you AGAIN @kjroy_ ❤️ You’re going back to the #PGA tour. We’ll happily follow you wherever you go.” And, honestly, we are too!

Beyond their professional lives, the Roys love to explore the country with their daughter and their Shiba Inu, Corona Roy. They enjoy dressing up for Christmas, visiting water parks, and going horseback riding. The family also seems to have a fondness for the beach, as evidenced by numerous photos of them enjoying their time off by the water.