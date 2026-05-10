Who Is Kristoffer Reitan’s Girlfriend, Helene Ronsdal? All About PGA Tour WAG’s Life Explored

Kristoffer Reitan is climbing the PGA Tour ladder in 2026, but off the course, one thing has stayed constant in his life since 2022: his girlfriend Helene Ronsdal.

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Kristoffer Reitan’s Instagram has him quietly telling his story. It started with a Valentine’s Day photo from Cape Town in February 2022, the kind of post that says everything without saying much. Weeks later, Helene was at his mother Siv Beate’s 50th birthday party at the Britannia Hotel, leaving hearts under his posts as if she was always part of the family.

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By December 2022, Kristoffer Reitan marked their first anniversary with a restaurant dinner. Then came New Year’s Eve from Canouan Island in the Caribbean, both dressed up, ringing in 2023 from one of the most exclusive islands on the planet.

In May 2024, on Norway’s Constitution Day, she shows up in a full traditional bunad in Oslo, while he wears a suit with a red tie, captioned “the beauty and the beast on the big day.” Then, on May 25, 2025, in Antwerp, Belgium, Helene was standing next to Reitan holding the Soudal Open trophy.

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And the climb has been steep. In his rookie PGA Tour season, Kristoffer Reitan has posted a runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, a T10 at the Valero Texas Open, a T14 at the Cadillac Championship, and a T41 in his Masters debut at Augusta. The golfer currently sits 54th in the FedExCup standings.

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Helene attended Nesbru Videregående Skole starting in 2015 and also went to Hvalstad High School, both in the Akershus region near Oslo, where she is still based today.

What does Kristoffer Reitan’s girlfriend, Helene Ronsdal, do for a living?

Helene Ronsdal started her career early. She briefly worked at Face2Face Design and Communication in April 2018 before joining Loyalty People as a sales consultant in May 2018, where she remains today.

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From May 2019 to August 2022, she also held a sales role at Telenor Bedrift, one of Norway’s largest telecoms companies, out of Oslo. The timeline overlaps directly with the early years of her relationship with Reitan. She was not just the girlfriend; she had her own career running alongside his.

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Outside work, Helene co-manages @nikolaioglinus, an Instagram page for two Alaska Husky brothers, Nikolai and Linus, born July 30, 2020, in Hønefoss, Norway. The account has 794 followers and is linked in her personal bio with a heart emoji.

Her personal Instagram, @helenerronsdal, has over 1,043 followers but is locked to private. She is not chasing attention, but from the visuals of the Valentine’s dinners in Cape Town to standing beside Reitan with the Soudal Open trophy in Antwerp, when it matters, Helene Ronsdal shows up.