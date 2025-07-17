Who Is Lee Westwood’s Caddie at The Open 2025? Meet His Wife Helen Storey, Turned Looper

Lee Westwood‘s wife and caddie, Helen Storey, wasn’t always part of his golfing entourage. The two met through Westwood’s friend, Graham Wylie, who owns Close House Golf Club in Newcastle and is married to Storey’s sister. They started dating in late 2015, and by 2018, Storey had traded in her fitness consultant hat for a caddie’s bag. She made her debut at the 2018 Made in Denmark tournament, just before the Ryder Cup, and their partnership quickly paid off with Westwood’s 24th European Tour title at the Nedbank Challenge later that year. While golfers and caddies having a familial relationship is rare, it is not unheard of — from Dustin Johnson to Patrick Reed.

And as Westy tees off at the last major of the season, he has his wife right by his side, literally. Storey played a crucial role in Westwood’s successful qualifying campaign at Dundonald Links, where he battled jet lag and lack of sleep to seal his spot in the Open Championship. Westwood has previously finished second in the major, back in 2010, and with Storey by his side, he’s relishing a return to the big stage.

Their partnership isn’t without its quirks, though – as Westwood joked, “She caddied for me at the qualifying, and strangely, I had to jump in a taxi from Glasgow Airport to Dundonald after a miscommunication about her picking me up.” Despite the odds being stacked against him, Westwood is optimistic about his chances, saying, “It’s lovely, it’s such a massive tournament… There’s nothing like the Open Championship.”

And with Storey right behind him, the golfer has nothing to worry about as her influence on his game is undeniable, and he has complete faith in her advice, bluntly stating, “She never gives me the wrong advice.” And it’s not only Westwood who thinks that.

Bryson DeChambeau says Helen Storey is Lee Westwood’s ‘secret weapon’

Storey’s influence on Westwood’s game is undeniable. At the 2021 PLAYERS Championship, Bryson DeChambeau even described her as Westwood’s “secret weapon,” saying, “I think Helen is a big part of his (recent) success. She’s keeping him steady and level-headed and she’s a rock. Keeps his mind focused on the right things, and she’s been awesome for him, and that’s one of his secret weapons, I think.”

Storey’s skills extend beyond caddying, too — she’s a talented golfer in her own right. At the 2022 Players Championship, she participated in the annual caddie competition, hitting the green on the famous 17th hole and earning applause from the crowd.

Westwood joked about their life together, saying, “It’s going to be husband and wife. We just enjoy ourselves, trying to have a good time out there.” So, do you think they can win the 2025 Open Championship with their unique partnership? Let us know in the comment section below!